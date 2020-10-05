GLG Awards Social Impact Fellowship to Nine Organizations Fighting COVID-19 and Racial Injustice

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG today announced its 2020 class of GLG Social Impact Fellows, leaders of nine organizations at the frontlines of the response to COVID-19 and the fight for racial equity. Since March 2020, GLG has provided more than $2M of pro bono services to over 150 organizations reaching more than 100M people.

GLG is the world's knowledge marketplace, connecting decision makers to insights from front-line experts so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity. GLG's network of experts is the world's largest, with thousands of new experts recruited every week.

GLG Social Impact brings the company's model and resources to some of the world's most innovative social entrepreneurs trying to solve its most urgent challenges. The Social Impact Fellowship provides a select group of social sector leaders with pro bono access to GLG's platform and the ability to work with hands-on GLG client service teams in an intensive, multi-year partnership, with access to the full suite of GLG product offerings.

Many of this year's Fellows came to GLG after its CEO Paul Todd published an open letter asking for referrals of organizations working on COVID-19 relief, offering GLG's services free of charge – an offer which was then broadened to include organizations fighting for racial equity. Year to date, GLG has contributed more than $2M of in-kind services to over 150 organizations working on these issues, reaching more than 100M people in 43 countries.

"This year's challenges have made clear to us that we must do even more for the world," said Todd. "At GLG, we leveraged our deep investment in Social Impact to mobilize quickly and offer unprecedented levels of support to nonprofits working on COVID-19 and racial equity. Focusing our 2020 Fellowship on these areas was a natural next step to deepen our impact. I'm proud to welcome these leaders to our community, and to continue supporting this critical work."

The 2020 GLG Social Impact Fellows and their organizations are each addressing COVID-19 relief and/or racial equity in unique ways. They are:

Rose Afriyie , Executive Director of mRelief , which develops easy-to-use software to transform access to social services, including the first end-to-end platform for SNAP enrollment in the U.S., especially important during the pandemic.

, Executive Director of , which develops easy-to-use software to transform access to social services, including the first end-to-end platform for SNAP enrollment in the U.S., especially important during the pandemic. Jeff Bryan , Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Positivity Project , which partners with K-12 schools through a positive psychology curriculum that equips educators to empower youth.

, Co-Founder and Executive Director of , which partners with K-12 schools through a positive psychology curriculum that equips educators to empower youth. Senan Ebrahim , Founder and Chair of Hikma Health , which supports healthcare providers in under-resourced and refugee populations around the world by creating customized health data systems using multilingual tools.

, Founder and Chair of , which supports healthcare providers in under-resourced and refugee populations around the world by creating customized health data systems using multilingual tools. Clementine Jacoby , Founder and Executive Director of Recidiviz , which builds open-source data tools that help criminal justice decision makers identify opportunities to safely reduce incarceration and monitor impact in real time.

, Founder and Executive Director of , which builds open-source data tools that help criminal justice decision makers identify opportunities to safely reduce incarceration and monitor impact in real time. Derrick H. Lewis , Founder and Co-Chair of The Bronx Community Foundation , which is a public-private-nonprofit partnership tackling the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting on-the-ground operations to address poverty, health disparities, and other essential needs.

, Founder and Co-Chair of , which is a public-private-nonprofit partnership tackling the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting on-the-ground operations to address poverty, health disparities, and other essential needs. Chas Moore , Founder and Executive Director of Austin Justice Coalition , which educates and builds community power for people of color through grassroots organizing and activism.

, Founder and Executive Director of , which educates and builds community power for people of color through grassroots organizing and activism. Julia Monfrini Peev , Michael Williams , and Maria Siambekos , Co-Founders of the Stop COVID-19 Special Operations Group , which brings together healthcare executives, nonprofit leaders, and others to promote fact-based research and accelerate the deployment of solutions to fight COVID-19.

, , and , Co-Founders of the , which brings together healthcare executives, nonprofit leaders, and others to promote fact-based research and accelerate the deployment of solutions to fight COVID-19. Nithya Ramanathan , Co-Founder and CEO of Nexleaf Analytics , which serves low-income countries by protecting temperature-sensitive vaccine supply chains and promoting clean cooking practices, backed by data analytics and data-driven advocacy.

, Co-Founder and CEO of , which serves low-income countries by protecting temperature-sensitive vaccine supply chains and promoting clean cooking practices, backed by data analytics and data-driven advocacy. Vineet Singal , Co-Founder and CEO of CareMessage, which helps free healthcare clinics communicate with their patients via mobile technology, and is the largest patient engagement platform for underserved populations in the U.S.

"GLG has long been committed to helping cutting-edge entrepreneurs and organizations tackle the world's most pressing challenges – and this year, those challenges are COVID-19 and the fight for racial equity," said GLG Vice President and Head of Social Impact Jen Field. "We're thrilled to welcome our 2020 Fellowship class to GLG's global community and help our Fellows expand their impact in this unprecedented time."

In its seventh year, the GLG Social Impact Fellowship (launched in 2014) now counts 65 leaders in its global community of social entrepreneurs. Learn more about all of the GLG Fellows here. GLG's work has been recognized by Fast Company's "World Changing Ideas" awards.

GLG is the world's knowledge marketplace. We connect decision makers to insights from experts, so they can act with the confidence that comes from true clarity. Our network of experts is the world's largest and most varied source of first-hand expertise, and we recruit hundreds of new experts every day.

