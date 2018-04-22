GLG Doubles Size Of Shanghai Office

SHANGHAI, April 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.), the world's leading platform for professional learning, announced today that it has relocated and expanded its Shanghai office. GLG is the world's leading platform for on-demand professional learning, connecting thousands of clients to its more than 600,000 subject-matter experts around the world and across fields for short- and long-term learning engagements. GLG's 1,500 employees work from offices in 12 countries.

"GLG provides learning opportunities to help top professionals and their organizations achieve their most ambitious goals. Our business in Greater China is growing rapidly, and is a key market for us as a global firm," said GLG Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific Evan Auyang. "With this expanded space in Shanghai, in addition to our already recently-expanded offices in Beijing, Shenzhen, and Hong Kong, we are making GLG's world-leading platform for on-demand learning essential to more and more Greater China-based professionals."

GLG will occupy the 8th floor of the China Overseas International Centre. The building is located in downtown Shanghai, four blocks south of the Xintiandi area, above the Mandang Road metro station on lines 9 and 13. The new office doubles the capacity of GLG's previous Shanghai location.

"Our business in China continues to accelerate, and our new office in Shanghai will facilitate that growth as we continue to add to our team of world-leading client service professionals," said Stephan Bosshart, GLG Managing Director and Head of China.

Like many GLG offices around the world, GLG's new Shanghai office features activity-based working, which enhances flexibility by providing different types of private meeting and collaboration spaces, wellness rooms, a pantry, a café, standing tables, and phone booths. The company pioneered this approach with its groundbreaking New York headquarters in 2014, designed by Clive Wilkinson, and activity-based working is also featured in its Austin, London, and Hong Kong hubs, as well as other GLG offices worldwide.

GLG is the world's leading platform for on-demand professional learning. Businesses rely on GLG to learn from 600,000+ member-experts; clients look to address complex strategic challenges and make better business decisions within a rigorous compliance framework. Headquartered in New York City, GLG's 1,500+ employees work from offices in 12 countries. Visit www.GLG.it.

