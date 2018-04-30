GLG Launches Fifth Year of Social Impact Fellowship with Call for Applications at Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.), the world's leading platform for professional learning, announced the opening of applications for its milestone fifth class of GLG Social Impact Fellows at the Milken Institute Global Conference. Applications will be accepted today through June 30, 2018. (The application is available here.)

GLG's Social Impact Fellowship provides a select group of social sector leaders and entrepreneurs with two years of no-cost access to GLG's world-leading platform of more than 600,000 subject-matter experts around the world and in every field. Last year, an independent evaluation confirmed the success of the Fellowship program, which now counts 36 active and alumni members in its community.

GLG Director of Social Impact Jen Field announced the opening of applications in Los Angeles at the Milken Institute Global Conference, where GLG hosts an annual event bringing together GLG Social Impact Fellows and other social sector leaders.

"At GLG, the transformative power of connecting our customers with the right expert at the right time drives everything we do," said Field. "Our Social Impact Fellowship takes that mission even further by providing free access to our platform to those working to solve the world's toughest social challenges. Over four years of Fellowship classes, we've seen firsthand the power of GLG's platform to accelerate impact for social sector organizations."

GLG Social Impact Fellows are creative problem-solvers who have demonstrated that they are among the most promising and gifted social sector leaders. They join GLG's customers around the world, who draw on insights from GLG's 600,000+ experts every day to make better business decisions, test hypotheses, and build strategies. Fellows and their teams work closely with a dedicated team of GLG employees to maximize the impact of the Fellowship.

Past and current Fellows and their organizations tackle a range of social challenges around the world – from veterans' welfare and disaster relief in the U.S., to food security in Mali, to social work in the U.K., water sanitation in Bangladesh, and beyond. Earlier this month, 2016 Fellow Barbara Bush and 2017 Fellow Anushka Ratnayake were named recipients of the Skoll Foundation's prestigious 2018 Social Entrepreneurship Award. (Learn more about the work of current and past Fellows here.)

"GLG's platform supports Team Rubicon's culture – we ask hard questions and acknowledge when we don't have the answers," said Jake Wood, Co-Founder & CEO of Team Rubicon and a 2016 GLG Social Impact Fellow. "In 2017, an unprecedented year in frequency and severity of natural disasters in the U.S., we called on GLG experts. As we sent volunteers into dangerous and chaotic situations in Houston, Florida, and California, access to GLG allowed our organization to bend instead of break."

The application process is competitive, with selection criteria based on an organization's mission and model and on an applicant's articulation of how GLG's resources will help them increase efficacy and scale at key moments in their organization's growth. Applicants must be the Founder, Executive Director, President, or CEO of a nonprofit or social enterprise with an innovative model creating demonstrable social change. Organizations must have a multi-year plan in place, be two to ten years old, and fit within GLG's budget criteria. Applicants must be eager to learn from the world's leading professionals, from GLG, and from each other.

The application is available online here. Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2018 and the 2018 Fellows will be announced in the fall.

