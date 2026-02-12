GLG Publishes Agentic AI Report, Featuring Implementation Playbook

As organizations pursuing agentic AI solutions hit early pitfalls, GLG's tactical playbook lays out steps for unlocking the technology's transformative value based on top expert perspectives

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GLG, the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, today released its report on agentic AI implementation, drawing insights from 110 senior leaders around the world responsible for agentic AI solutions at their companies. The report sheds new light on the adoption landscape and provides a tactical playbook for unlocking agentic AI's transformative value within workflows, detailing the technology's key challenges and strategies to overcome them.

"Realizing the revolutionary potential of agentic AI will require imagination, creativity, and the trusted insights of experts, as our report's findings make clear," said GLG CEO Gemma Postlethwaite. "We at GLG are proud to provide the leading expertise and context our clients need to pursue their most ambitious goals and gain a strategic edge."

GLG's report found that while many organizations face significant pressures to implement agentic AI, only 46% of respondents have at least one agentic AI solution in production. The report also reveals key obstacles to implementation, including concerns about erroneous output or decisions by agentic AI (71% of respondents) and about AI agents misusing or inappropriately accessing sensitive data (65% of respondents). Meanwhile, more than half of respondents said that their leaders cannot articulate a clear need for AI agents, despite their internal statements about the technology's potential.

GLG's report provides a step-by-step playbook to help leaders and organizations anticipate and overcome such challenges, covering process discipline, data integration and governance, cross-functional enablement and collaboration, and operationalization.

"Agentic AI presents leaders a historic opportunity to set themselves and their businesses apart, but they need more than ambition," said GLG CPO John Londono. "They need clarity — to cut through the noise and act confidently. There's no better way to do that than by leveraging the insights of global experts who have already done the work, overcome the challenges, and learned the lessons needed for results."

Learn more and access the full report here.

About GLG

GLG is the world's leading platform for trusted human expertise, connecting decision makers to the precise intelligence they need to gain a strategic edge. Leveraging decades of experience and proprietary data, GLG's global teams recruit and engage hard-to-access experts across every industry – delivering fresh, authoritative insights, events, advisors, and board placements to the world's most recognized and influential companies.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE GLG