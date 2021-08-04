glh Hotels Targets Revenue Increase with Infor

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that glh Hotels, the largest hotel owner-operator in London, has chosen Infor EzRMS to be deployed throughout its estate of 18 properties in the UK. The application will help increase revenue throughout the hotels and improve competitiveness by enabling a data-based, total revenue management approach, spanning more than 5,000 bedrooms and 120 meeting rooms.

The glh portfolio of brands includes The Clermont, Hard Rock Hotel London, Guoman, Thistle and Thistle Express. Infor EzRMS is being rolled out across all 18 properties with completion due by the end of summer 2021. Following completion, and the debut of The Clermont brand, glh expects to see a substantial increase in revenue.

Infor EzRMS is set to replace an incumbent solution that cannot support a total revenue management strategy. Following a thorough review of the market, Infor EzRMS was chosen because it offers unique capabilities to integrate all revenues including bedroom, food & beverage, and meeting and events revenue, as well as strong real-time reporting, forecasting and revenue optimisation models. Local customer support and the proven ability of Infor to implement applications remotely were also key factors in the decision.

Infor EzRMS revenue optimisation technology will help enable glh to forecast demand and set pricing controls based on customer behaviours amidst shifting consumer demand. It will also be used in conjunction with a range of marketing campaigns throughout 2021 to deliver a rapid analysis of successful marketing.

"One of the impacts of COVID has been that we can no longer rely on historical data to create an accurate picture of future demand for our offerings," said Jonathon Liu, glh director of revenue and marketing strategy. "In addition, there has been a seismic shift in our balance of domestic from inbound bookings that we must address. To create an accurate view of the current or near-future state of the market, be it by customer geography, channel or market segment, we need software that can deliver real-time insights combined with an effective revenue strategy into our business."

"As hotels move into a post-pandemic market, the traditional methods of revenue forecasting have been hit hard," said Stan van Roij, Infor vice president of hospitality solutions. "Even before COVID, there were clear signs that hotels must move to a data-backed approach that could yield granular insights into guest behaviour, and a need for integration between the revenue secured across bedrooms and function space. This is what we are set to deliver to glh – clear, comprehensive visibility and revenue optimisation that will help keep it at the forefront of the demanding London market."

