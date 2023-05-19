GLI Group Invests in iTech Labs

LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The GLI Group has acquired all the outstanding shares in iTech Global Pty Ltd (iTech Labs) a leading global gaming testing laboratory. The company is now a wholly owned subsidiary of GLI Australia Pty Ltd.

iTech Labs will continue to operate its global network of testing laboratories independently while coordinating its efforts with GLI's larger sales and back-office staff globally. The arrangement allows iTech's clients to benefit from GLI's global network of laboratories and relationships with regulators worldwide.

"We are pleased iTech will continue to be branded as iTech and will operate as they have over the past 19 years. We are pleased that Kiren Sreekumar, Geoff Nicoll, nAni Srinivasan, and the entire management, testing and sales teams will continue to operate and be licensed in the jurisdictions they serve," said James R. Maida.

"The GLI Group shares our values and deep commitment to providing our customers best-in-class service and are exceedingly pleased with this investment. While iTech has achieved great success over the past many years, with the GLI Group's support we are confident that iTech's growth will be enhanced and thereby benefiting our customers," said Kiren Sreekumar.

About Gaming Laboratories International

Gaming Laboratories International (GLI®) is committed to delivering the highest quality land-based, lottery, and iGaming testing and assessment services around the world. GLI provides suppliers, operators, and regulators with expert guidance for navigating the future of gaming and ensuring gaming innovations meet regulatory standards with confidence. Since 1989, GLI has certified nearly 2 million items and has tested equipment for more than 480 jurisdictions. GLI has a global network of laboratory locations across six continents, with U.S. and international accreditations for compliance with ISO/IEC standards for technical competence in the gaming, wagering, and lottery industries. GLI has been named "Best Laboratory" in the SAGSE Awards, "Best Test Lab in the Baltics," and "Best Test Lab in the Nordics" in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards, and "Compliance Solution & Partner of the Year" at the SBC Awards 2023. For more information, visit gaminglabs.com.

About iTech Labs

iTech Labs is a world leading testing and certification laboratory for Online Gaming systems, operating since 2004. The iTech Labs personnel are expertly trained and experienced, testing and test results are thoroughly carried out and documented, and customers receive project reports regularly. iTech Labs consultants have tested and certified almost all types of casino games on a wide range of online gaming platforms over the past 19+ years. Its Principal and Senior Consultants have combined experience of more than 100 years in testing and certifying online gaming systems and games for customers worldwide. The iTech Labs staff have also been at the very forefront of the development of the Australian Internet Gaming Standards, which have been a basis for online Gaming regulatory standards worldwide. For more information, visit itechlabs.com.

