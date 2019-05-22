GLI University's Mid-Year Regional Gaming Regulators' Seminar to Co-Locate with NCLGS Summer Meeting, July 11-14 in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The GLI University Mid-Year Regional Gaming Regulators' Seminar will co-locate with the Summer Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, providing regulators with an outstanding opportunity to learn and network when these premier forums take place July 11-14 at the Radisson Blu Downtown in Minneapolis.

Regulators participating in the July 11 GLI Mid-Year Seminar are invited to join dozens of state legislators and hundreds of industry professionals at the July 12-14 NCLGS Summer Meeting. Regulators receive a discounted rate of $375 to attend the NCLGS Summer Meeting.

Registration information for both events is available at http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html

"As the number of states considering and adopting sports betting laws continue to increase at a pace much faster than anticipated, the GLI Regulators Seminar and NCLGS offer the ideal forum for the discussion of policy choices facing legislators and regulators," said Kevin Mullally, GLI Vice President of Government Relations & General Counsel. "GLI's partnership with NCLGS has resulted in record attendance at both gatherings by attracting the leading policy makers and regulators in the country. It is truly a unique opportunity to meet with those shaping gaming policy and the regulatory environment in the U.S."

The three-day NCLGS Summer Meeting agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Indian Gaming, Lotteries, Responsible Gaming, and State-Federal Relations

Keynote Luncheon Address: "The Next Five Years of Gaming," by Timothy Wilmott , CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association

, CEO, Penn National Gaming, and Chairman, American Gaming Association Two IMGL Masterclass panels conducted by the International Masters of Gaming Law focusing on state lottery technology and the multiple crossover regulatory and legal issues

Special general session panel examining gaming's evolution toward entertainment

Thursday evening cocktail reception

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon tour of Sportradar offices

Attendees can book rooms at the host hotel at special rates by visiting http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org. Legislators. States seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 39 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as Executive Director of NCLGS.

