Glide Expands Data Scale with Platform-Grade Data Source to Build Powerful No Code Business Apps

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glide , a leading no-code platform for building custom business software, is excited to announce the launch of Big Tables , a new high-scale data source built for demanding workflows. With support for up to 10 million rows of data and powerful database features, Big Tables makes building enterprise-grade apps and tools without code easier than ever.

Unleash up to 10 million rows of data in a few clicks

Glide offers several popular spreadsheet-based data sources including Google Sheets, Airtable, Excel, and Glide Tables, which do not require connecting to an external data source. For these data sources, Glide supports up to 25,000 rows per project. Many businesses have needs that surpass the current 25,000-row limit and require a higher-scale data solution with the same lightning-fast performance they expect with Glide Tables.

With Big Tables, customers can now unlock the power of a database with the simplicity of a spreadsheet in a few clicks, eliminating the need for provisioning, hosting, regions, or migrations.

The intuitive spreadsheet-based interface of Big Tables allows users to seamlessly manage their data by adding, editing, and deleting rows without any SQL knowledge. Users can also analyze data sets, identify patterns, and uncover valuable insights with built-in visualization tools like charts. The advanced search function lets users quickly find specific information across all their Glide apps, streamlining workflows and saving valuable time.

Big Tables is now available for Business and Enterprise customers today. Start building high-scale apps and tools with Big tables today at https://www.glideapps.com/big-tables

About Glide Apps

Glide is a leading no-code software development platform for building custom business software without code. With an intuitive interface and powerful functionality, Glide empowers businesses all over the world to create custom apps and tools to enhance productivity, streamline workflows, and drive business growth.

Thousands of companies like Whirlpool, Zapier, Lowe's, and Oyster collaborate around custom-built Glide apps to streamline internal workflows and boost productivity. To learn more, visit www.glideapps.com .

