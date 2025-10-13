Glide Identity raises over $20M Series A to provide AI-safe, agent-ready authentication

Investors from Crosspoint Capital Partners and Amigos VC rally behind Glide's mission with significant capital infusion

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glide Identity , a digital identity security company, has raised an over $20 million Series A funding round led by Crosspoint Capital Partners with participation from Amigos Venture Capital, Singtel Innov8 Ventures and Sir Ronald Cohen to build an identity, authentication and verification platform ready for the AGI era. This round brings Glide's total funding to over $25 million to date as the company races to solve digital commerce's next major security challenge.

Glide's technology replaces vulnerable one-time passwords with SIM-based cryptographic authentication that cannot be phished, intercepted or socially engineered. Instead of typing codes sent via text message, users authenticate through their mobile carrier's network using secure signals that verify their identity without requiring any action.

Recent data from the Federal Trade Commission shows U.S. consumers lost $12.5 billion to scams in 2024, a 25% increase year-over-year. In addition, on average, 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned due to complex checkout processes, account friction and digital trust, resulting in billions of dollars of lost sales revenue each year. Weak or reused passwords are responsible for compromised credentials, as the barrier of passwords is easily beaten.

"Glide Identity is solving one of the most persistent and developing challenges in the AI era: authentication and verifying digital identity," said Andre Fuetsch , managing director of Crosspoint Capital and former CTO of AT&T. "Glide is achieving significant traction with enterprise customers as almost every industry is grappling with fraud prevention and growing AI-based threats. This growth demonstrates the urgency of the problem the company is solving and the sophistication of its solutions."

AI has made traditional security obsolete. Voice cloning, deepfakes and text manipulation mean codes and passwords are no longer safe. At the same time, AI agents are starting to make purchases and manage accounts on our behalf, introducing a new layer of risk altogether. Glide's early traction with customers and partners underscores both the urgency and the scale of this challenge.

"As we approach AGI, securing human identity becomes the most critical challenge of our time — and the window to solve it is closing fast," said Eran Haggiag , founder and CEO of Glide Identity. "We're fortunate to have partners and investors who understand both the urgency and the scale of what we're building. This isn't a problem one company can solve alone. It requires global collaboration at an unprecedented scale across telcos, big techs, financial institutions and regulators. We're working with the leading companies in each category because that's the only way to upgrade humanity's identity infrastructure before AI-powered fraud outpaces our defenses."

Dedicated to building cryptographically secure and seamless solutions, Glide Identity was founded on the principle that secure digital identity is a fundamental human right. The company collaborates with major telecommunications providers, cloud platforms and technology partners, including T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Cloud and others, to deliver AGI-ready security through consumer-friendly interfaces.

Crosspoint Capital brings extensive cybersecurity expertise and a broad network of CISOs and enterprise security leaders, which will be critical as Glide expands its identity, authentication and verification solutions. Along with Crosspoint Capital, Glide's investors include Amigos Venture Capital, Singtel Innov8 VC, Sir Ronald Cohen, and Fidelity International Strategic Ventures (FISV), which sits on the company's board.

"Glide Identity represents the future of how telecommunications capabilities will power next-generation applications," said Mattias Rejman, co-founder and general partner of Amigos Venture Capital. "By aggregating digital security solutions into seamless authentication experiences, they're creating essential infrastructure for the future of telecommunications as AI agents conduct more transactions on behalf of consumers. This is precisely the type of telco-native innovation we seek in our investment strategy."

Glide Identity will host a panel on "Agentic Authentication" at Authenticate 2025 on Oct. 14. To learn more about Glide Identity, visit glideidentity.com .

"We are excited about Glide's pace of progress and ability to bring together leading players across industries to solve emerging issues with the rise of AI and fraud. Increasing the security of the AI era is a core pillar of future growth," said Erik Wiesner-Mostenicky, Principal at FISV and Glide Identity's Board member.

About Glide Identity:

Glide Identity provides next-generation SIM-based cryptographic verification systems. Built on the Open Gateway protocol, Glide enables enterprises and developers to integrate AI-safe authentication at scale. Partnering with major mobile network operators and integrating with Google Cloud, Glide's mission is to deliver the most secure and continuous identity platform for the AGI era — built for humans and agents everywhere. Learn more at www.glideidentity.com .

