GlideFast Announced Today It Has Achieved Gold Services Partner Status From ServiceNow

BOSTON, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GlideFast is a ServiceNow consulting firm that offers services in process consulting, training, implementations and integrations of leading ITSM solutions. The Gold Partner designation in the ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes GlideFast's technical expertise and caliber in delivering ServiceNow solutions. The company employs more than 50 employees and is on track to more than double the company by the end of 2018.

About GlideFast

GlideFast

GlideFast Consulting is a ServiceNow Gold Services Partner offering services in process consulting, training, implementations and integrating ServiceNow. They have helped over 250 clients to achieve top results from their ServiceNow platform and business processes. They believe that business outcomes, processes and technical architecture are the core to successful projects. GlideFast is committed to achieving top results by implementing, developing and providing process improvement through the ServiceNow platform.

GlideFast was founded in 2015 by Michael Lombardo and Lloyd Godson, both previous ServiceNow end users and then consultants. The company has experienced exponential growth since inception with no venture capital funding. Under their leadership, GlideFast has completed over 200 projects and has achieved a 9.7 CSAT rating out of 10, as submitted by their clients. GlideFast works with a variety of clients in multiple industries, including aerospace, banking & finance, global technology, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing and retail.

"I'm so proud of our team in achieving this highest level of success with ServiceNow. The support from our employees, clients and ServiceNow has been instrumental in this journey," said Michael Lombardo, co-founder of GlideFast Consulting.

Since 2015, GlideFast has tiered up quickly to Gold Services Partner status. The company became a ServiceNow registered partner in May 2015 and reached Bronze status in September 2017. Three months later, they became a Silver Services Partner in December 2017. The team's commitment and unparalleled service brought them to qualify for Gold status in March 2018.

"Achieving Gold Status is a testament to our amazing team and the work they do every day with our clients to deliver exceptional service management solutions," said Lloyd Godson, co-founder of GlideFast Consulting.

The GlideFast team is excited about the future and even more excited to join the ranks of several Gold partners in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glidefast-announced-today-it-has-achieved-gold-services-partner-status-from-servicenow-300630115.html

SOURCE GlideFast