Glider AI and Findem Partner to Set a New Standard for Trust and Performance in AI-Based Hiring

The collaboration fuses Findem's labeled talent data with Glider AI's real-world skills validation to make AI in hiring more transparent, reliable, and results-driven.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glider AI , the Skills Validation Platform™, and Findem , the only AI talent acquisition and management solution powered by 3D data , today announced a partnership to bring accuracy and trust to AI hiring by combining verified, labeled data with validated skills.

Fixing AI's Biggest Flaw: Unverified Data

AI is now woven into nearly every HR and talent workflow, but not all AI is created equal. Many tools pull from generic models that rely on unverified public data, producing fast but unreliable results. By grounding AI decisions in verified, context-rich data, this partnership gives HR and TA leaders greater accuracy and confidence in every hiring decision.

Findem's data-labeling engine verifies and enriches candidate information across multiple sources, while Glider AI validates real-world skills and integrity through proven assessments. Together, they deliver hiring teams a trusted, data-backed view of every candidate—improving decision quality, reducing mis-hires, and accelerating time-to-hire.

For example, a company hiring a sales leader can use Findem to identify candidates who've grown revenue in tough markets, then use Glider AI to confirm those skills through AI-driven screening and interviews that mirror real-world scenarios.

"AI has made hiring faster, but not always smarter," said Satish Kumar, CEO of Glider AI. "Sourcing speed doesn't matter if the relevant data isn't right or comprehensive. Together with Findem, we're giving companies the confidence and reliability they've been missing from today's AI tools."

"Great AI is built on great data," said Hari Kolam, CEO of Findem. "By combining Findem's expertly labeled data with Glider AI's validated skills intelligence, we're setting a new industry standard for trustworthy, high-performance AI — one that bridges the data that defines exceptional talent with the evidence that proves it."

Transforming the Foundation of AI Hiring

According to SHRM , about 70% of HR and TA teams using AI report challenges with data privacy, trust, or oversight. Glider AI and Findem close that gap by uniting expert-labeled data with real-world skills validation, creating one reliable source of truth that connects sourcing, validation, and hiring decisions.

This unified approach helps enterprises hire faster and with greater confidence, grounded in data they can trust. For enterprise HR and TA teams, that means fewer blind spots, stronger candidate pipelines, and decisions backed by real evidence.

Redefining the Future of AI in HR and TA

Glider AI and Findem are redefining the future of agentic AI in hiring by giving organizations a trustworthy, outcome-based way to hire faster with confidence instead of adding more tools.

Availability

The joint solution will begin rolling out to select enterprise customers in Q4 2025, with general availability expected in early 2026.

About Glider AI

Glider AI is the Skills Validation Platform™ designed to replicate your best recruiter, interviewer, and trainer across every stage of the talent journey. Trusted by leading enterprises including Intuit, FedEx, and Emirates, Glider AI enables faster, fairer, and more confident hiring through verified skills, identity integrity, and conversational AI in 35+ languages. Learn more at www.glider.ai

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines expert-labeled, 3D data with AI to unlock smarter talent strategy and streamline the way businesses connect with top candidates. By bringing together multichannel sourcing, CRM and insights into one place, Findem eliminates inefficiencies and allows TA teams to focus on the right candidates and decisions that drive business impact. Findem empowers customers like RingCentral and Nutanix to solve enterprise challenges at scale, creating continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, delivering improved ROI and making great hires. Learn more at www.findem.ai

