Glidewell and the Misch International Implant Institute Announce Extension of Educational Partnership

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell is pleased to announce today the extension of its partnership with the Misch International Implant Institute. This educational support agreement, first instituted in 2016, has enabled the expansion of key continuing education opportunities for doctors to enhance their clinical skills in implant dentistry.

Pictured left to right: Jim Glidewell, president and CEO of Glidewell, and Dr. Randolph Resnik, director of the Misch International Implant Institute

"The Misch Institute is well known for setting the standards for dental implant education," said Glidewell President and CEO Jim Glidewell. "We share the Misch philosophy based on integrating all aspects of implant dentistry — including the surgical, prosthetic and maintenance disciplines — into easy-to-understand protocols. Through practical, all-encompassing curriculum, any general dentist can acquire the knowledge and skills needed to be successful in their practice. We're pleased to continue to assist with the institute's surgical and prosthetic programs, and to collaborate on innovative learning opportunities for dentists."

Since its inception in 1984, the Misch Institute has trained over 8,000 dentists with progressive, literature-based protocols. In 2016, after evaluating the Hahn™ Tapered Implant for utilization during its courses, Dr. Randolph Resnik, director of the Misch Institute, and the late Dr. Carl Misch, founder, decided to make the Hahn Tapered Implant the official implant of the institute. Precisely engineered to meet the exacting requirements of modern implant dentistry, the Hahn implant offers a simplified surgical protocol with length-specific drills, has demonstrated a 99.2% survival rate in a two-year clinical study,1 and enables excellent primary stability in all indications and bone types.

"The partnership has been unbelievably successful because Glidewell's vision and passion for continuing education is closely aligned with the Misch Institute," said Dr. Resnik. "Our educational partnership has resulted in the ability to be associated with the largest dental laboratory in the world and its state-of-the-art research and development, as well as a quality implant system ideal for furthering the educational experience and success of our attendees. I am very excited to continue the relationship with Glidewell, as this will continue to allow the Misch Institute to be elevated to higher levels and remain at the forefront of dental implant education."

Over the past five years, Glidewell and the Misch Institute have collaborated on several continuing education programs. For example, Dr. Resnik has been a regular contributor to Chairside® magazine and a highly regarded educator for Glidewell Clinical Education programs, including the Online Study Club, on-demand CE courses, and symposia. Most recently, the Misch Institute has joined with Glidewell for a new Implant Business Essentials Continuum, a program designed to train dentists on how to incorporate essential business, leadership and practice management principles into their implant services. In addition, Glidewell contributes to Misch Institute courses with essential educational resources designed to provide attendees with the most current and practical information available on the surgical, restorative, and maintenance phases of implant dentistry.

After the passing of Dr. Misch in 2017, Dr. Resnik committed himself to continuing to develop the curriculum, faculty, teaching materials, and laboratory exercises that have made the Misch Institute the global leader in implant education. As practicing dentists increasingly decide to add implant treatment to their list of services, the institute has continued to grow, fulfilling the legacy of Dr. Misch. In recognition of Dr. Resnik's decades-long commitment to implant education and his continuing dynamic leadership, the institute is being renamed the Misch-Resnik Implant Institute.

"We are happy to continue our educational collaboration with the Misch-Resnik Institute, and honored that the Hahn Tapered Implant continues to be the institute's official implant system," said Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "For more than 50 years, Glidewell has invested in dental continuing education, with the pursuit of sharing knowledge and assisting dentists in overcoming everyday clinical challenges. Dr. Resnik holds a deep commitment to education, and it is a privilege to continue working together to provide even more opportunities for dentists to enhance their practices."

REFERENCE

1. Kerr M, Allen B, Park N. Clinical and radiographic evaluation of tapered implants with an aggressive reverse buttress thread and crestal microthreads: a retrospective study. For the full report, visit hahnimplant.com/2-year.

