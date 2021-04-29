Glidewell Announces Comprehensive Lifetime Warranty Covering Dental Implant to Final Restoration

IRVINE, Calif., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest effort to provide clinicians with the most reliable, comprehensive solutions in implant dentistry, Glidewell today announced a new lifetime warranty that encompasses the company's most popular dental implants and restorations. The company's new policy guarantees Hahn™ Tapered Implants as well as Glidewell's custom abutments and BruxZir® restorations for the life of the patient.

The extension of the company's implant warranties assures dentists that no additional costs will be incurred in the unlikely event of complications. This confidence is backed by the Hahn Tapered Implant's extremely high success rate of 99.2% in a clinical study.1 Further, as the most proven zirconia in dentistry, BruxZir has exhibited a 100% survival rate and zero terminal fractures in a 10-year study published by the independent Clinicians Report.2

"Glidewell was formed over 50 years ago on the principle that high-quality dental care should be available to all those who need it," said Jim Glidewell, President and CEO of Glidewell. "Our new lifetime warranty stands as a proud commitment to the quality of our implants and restorations, and reflects the tremendous R&D and clinical validation we've dedicated to earning the trust of the dentists we serve."

As a cornerstone of Glidewell Implant Solutions, the no-fault lifetime warranty represents the company's latest effort to provide dentists with the comprehensive educational, surgical and restorative resources needed to expand implant services in the general practice. From digital treatment planning, to implants and biologics, to cutting-edge restorative solutions, the company continues to strive toward eliminating the barriers that have traditionally existed between the various phases of implant treatment.

"We are proud to offer the most comprehensive warranty in implant dentistry," said Greg Minzenmayer, COO at Glidewell. "Our goal is to support dentists however far they choose to go in their implant journey — some dentists will strictly restore implants, some will place implants in only the most straightforward cases, and some will go on to become advanced implantologists. With the lifetime warranty, all clinicians can provide treatment with confidence."

For more information on Glidewell Implant Solutions, including access to free online CE, tutorial videos, technique guides and a wide array of other clinical and educational resources, visit glidewelldental.com/implant-solutions or call 800-839-9755.

Glidewell is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally.

