Glidewell Announces Dynamic Lineup for the Guiding Leaders Summit 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell, an industry-leading provider of dental laboratory services, products, technologies and clinical education, announced today an incredible lineup for the Guiding Leaders Summit, which takes place April 24–25, 2020, at the Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, California. The two-day summit is for all women in dentistry and will offer a wide range of courses that are intended to provide attendees the latest training in three key areas: clinical dentistry, leadership development and interpersonal wellness.

To see the summit overview, visit guidingleaders.com.

"One way Glidewell can empower women in dentistry is to equip them to become well-rounded within our profession, so we're excited about creating an extraordinary conference that elevates women in diverse areas," said Stephenie Goddard, executive vice president at Glidewell and visionary of Guiding Leaders. "It's essential to not only have clinical training but continuing education that is all-encompassing, so women are prepared for a longstanding, successful career in dentistry."

During the two-day event, women can choose from approximately 20 courses including:

The Latest in Noninvasive Smile Makeovers

5 Energy & Productivity Vampires that Drain Practices and How to Solve Them

Tapping Into an Untapped Market: Enlarge Your Practice Utilizing Sleep Management

Generating Positive Cash Flow in a High-Debt Environment

How to Resolve Challenges and Create Breakthrough Results with an Outward Mindset

Will Schmidt, a registered dental assistant and co-host of "Chairside Live," will present a course that helps women develop a thriving team culture within their practices. "I'm excited to be presenting at the inaugural Guiding Leaders Summit. My course won't be your ordinary clinical lecture," said Schmidt. "My presentation will show team leaders how to place, manage and grow their team members in the appropriate roles so everyone contributes to a dynamic patient experience and supports the overall success of the practice."

On the opening day, Dr. Rella Christensen, co-founder of the Clinicians Report Foundation, a nonprofit, educational research institute, will be the keynote speaker. Carrie Webber, chief communications officer and co-owner of Jameson Management, will be a presenter and the closing motivational speaker. "I'm honored to be a part of the summit. It's going to be an amazing gathering of women leaders from across the nation," said Webber. "I'm thrilled to share with them different ways they can advance their careers and make an impact in dentistry."

The Guiding Leaders Summit will include a panel discussion with HR and legal experts where attendees can ask common workplace questions and get free advice that helps advance their dental practices. The summit is designed for all female dental professionals including dentists, hygienists and office staff. Women in dentistry can earn up to nine hours of continuing education credits by attending both days. Early bird registration ends in February. For more information or to register, visit guidingleaders.com/summit.

About Glidewell

Glidewell is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit glidewelldental.com.

