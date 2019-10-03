Glidewell Dental Announces That Its New, Highly Anticipated Edition of Chairside® Magazine is Now Live

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, an industry-leading provider of dental services and clinical products, technologies and education, has released Vol. 14, Issue 3, of Chairside® magazine, featuring a Q&A interview with Dr. Taylor Manalili, who shares her efforts to improve the restorative workflow for full-arch implant treatment. Dr. Manalili frequently lectures at continuing education programs and is also involved with the Guiding Leaders leadership program for female dentists. In another article, she also provides pointers when deciding between a screw-retained and cementable implant crown, including a unique clinical case calling for a hybrid of the two.

Chairside Magazine V14I3

A must-read is Dr. Anamaria Muresan's compelling case, where she delivers a functional and esthetic solution that goes beyond providing a beautiful smile, resulting in a dramatic improvement in the patient's confidence and quality of life.

Take an inside look at the many continuing education opportunities offered by the Glidewell International Technology Center, from its popular study club programs, to the upcoming Glidewell Dental Symposium, to the wide array of courses taught at the company's educational facilities in Irvine, California, and Louisville, Kentucky. In this issue's glidewell.io™ Practice Report, Dr. Thomas Rolfes talks about his experience working with the glidewell.io™ In-Office Solution, a milling system that is designed for plug-and-play operation and single-visit crowns, and is accessible to all dental practitioners, regardless of their digital know-how.

Dr. Ken Berley answers questions about the treatment protocol and legal ramifications for providing treatment of snoring and obstructive sleep apnea in the dental practice. The issue also included a comprehensive piece explaining how dentists are helping patients overcome sleep-disordered breathing with the Silent Nite® Sleep Appliance.

Dr. Randolph Resnik shares the highly-anticipated conclusion to his three-part series on extraction and socket grafting, which includes several techniques and step-by-step protocols for grafting extraction sites based on the specific anatomy of the patient.

Also included is valuable information from Dr. Roger Levin, who explains how dental insurance is changing dentistry, and what your practice can do to offset declining reimbursements from insurance companies.

An esthetic dentistry case report presented by Dr. Chad Duplantis describes the steps taken to improve the smile of a patient who had recovered from esophageal cancer. This patient felt that the three-hour drive to see Dr. Duplantis would be well worth his time if he could return his chemically-ravaged teeth to their former, healthy smile. This heartwarming piece follows Dr. Duplantis as he restores the smile to a state that reflects the patient's optimistic outlook on life ahead.

A case presented by Dr. Paresh Patel introduces milled acetal partial dentures, an innovative new treatment option for patients who experience issues with the esthetics or comfort of traditional partial dentures. Dr. Patel also shares an enlightening case report featuring implant positioning predetermined via digital treatment planning (DTP), followed by a full-mouth restoration that combines implant treatment with conventional crown & bridge for a dramatic oral transformation.

Finally, in response to many clinician inquires, the latest R&D Corner column presents a summary of the research behind the recommended bonding protocol for Vivaneer™BruxZir Esthetic Veneers.

About Glidewell Dental

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell Dental continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation and continuing education, committed to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients around the globe. For more information, please visit glidewelldental.com.

