Glidewell Dental Introduces a New Oral Sleep Appliance

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, a leading innovator in dental sleep therapy, has announced the release of a new mandibular advancement device, the Oasys Hinge Appliance™. This oral sleep appliance is Medicare and PDAC (Pricing, Data Analysis and Coding) cleared under code E0486 to treat patients with mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Oasys Hinge Appliance is the latest addition to the company's family of sleep therapy appliances, Silent Nite®, EMA® and TAP®.

The quality of sleep has a dramatic impact on patients' health, well-being and overall quality of life. Snoring and obstructive sleep apnea disrupt patients' sleep and can increase the risk of several health problems, such as heart attack, high blood pressure, obesity, stroke and diabetes.

"Snoring is a warning sign that should not be ignored," said Randy Clare, director of brand and product management at Glidewell Dental. "An estimated 50 percent of U.S. adults snore and 30 percent of people are habitual snorers. In addition, adults over the age of 65 are at an increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea, which can be very serious if left untreated. Two common symptoms of OSA include loud, chronic snoring and daytime sleepiness."

Snoring occurs when the muscles and tissues in the airway relax during sleep and partially block the airway. Obstructive sleep apnea is a breathing condition where the airway completely collapses and airflow is obstructed. People who struggle to breathe due to an obstructed airway often wake up gasping for air or choking in the middle of the night. The Oasys Hinge Appliance is designed to gently shift the lower jaw forward during sleep, which activates the airway muscles and ligaments to prevent the airway from collapsing. The device is custom-made for each patient for maximum comfort throughout the night. It's micro-adjustable (0.25 mm increments), with up to 10 mm of advancement based on the patient's needs. The telescope-style hinge allows for natural jaw movement and can be adjusted chairside or at home, making it both doctor- and patient-friendly. Patients with Medicare insurance qualify for reimbursement of their oral appliance, making it easy and affordable to get treated.

"Oral appliance therapy is a simple and effective method for achieving a more restful night's sleep, resulting in renewed energy during the day," said Clare. "As dentists welcome more integrative solutions for treating patients, the Oasys Hinge Appliance will become the go-to sleep device to prevent snoring and obstructive sleep apnea."

About Glidewell Dental

Glidewell Dental has been providing oral sleep appliances for more than 20 years, and currently offers accredited continuing education courses to help dentists successfully integrate dental sleep medicine into their practice. To learn more, and to receive the Oasys Hinge Appliance at a special introductory price, call 800-854-7256 or visit glidewelldental.com.

