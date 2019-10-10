Glidewell Dental Introduces Restorations and Prosthetic Components for ASTRA TECH Implant System® EV

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental announced today that its restorative solutions and extensive line of Inclusive® Prosthetic Components are now available for ASTRA TECH Implant System® EV. As part of its efforts to streamline the production workflow for implant restorations, the company has a long history of manufacturing FDA-cleared implant components compatible with third-party implant systems. By minimizing unnecessary vendor markups, this capability has enabled Glidewell to offer dentists predictable pricing on implant restorations — with no surprises on their lab bills — and further its mission to help clinicians make high-quality care more affordable for patients.

Glidewell Dental

"With the addition of ASTRA EV, Inclusive just got more inclusive. This expansion increases the number of dentists who can prescribe Inclusive Custom Abutments and screw-retained crowns to achieve optimal gingival contours and restoration esthetics," said Grant Bullis, vice president and general manager of manufacturing at Glidewell Dental. "We previously outsourced any ASTRA EV cases we received at a significantly higher fee. By adding ASTRA EV to our Inclusive family of restorative solutions, we're able to produce premium restorations at a lower price for dentists who use this system."

In addition to advancing the dental lab's ability to efficiently fabricate implant restorations, the manufacture of prosthetic components at the company's Irvine, California, ISO 13485-certified facility continues to provide clinicians and other dental labs with implant parts at considerable savings compared to the cost of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) components.

"We're very excited to continue the expansion of our Inclusive line of prosthetic components to cover more implant systems. In addition to driving down costs, we believe that the ability to purchase implant parts from a single source, with uniform pricing regardless of implant platform, simplifies the restorative process for everyone, from us here at Glidewell, to the dentists restoring implant cases, to our colleagues in the dental lab industry," said Brian Volken, director of implant business development.

Inclusive® Prosthetic Components include a wide array of titanium bases, esthetic and multi-unit abutments, analogs, titanium screws, temporary and UCLA abutments, bite verification cylinders, digital and conventional transfer copings and more. Over the last decade-plus, the manufacturing arm of Glidewell Dental has made significant investments in CAD/CAM technology, mills and quality control standards that ensure tight tolerances, precision machining, state-of-the-art processing and cleaning, and extensive validation testing — from fatigue strength assessment to packaging integrity analysis.

Including the latest addition, Glidewell implant solutions are available for BIOMET 3i™ Certain®; CAMLOG® SCREW-LINE; Dentium® Implantium®, SimpleLine® II and SuperLine®; DENTSPLY Implants ANKYLOS® C/X, ASTRA TECH Implant System® and ASTRA TECH Implant System® EV; Hahn™ Tapered Implant System; HIOSSEN® HG System; Keystone Dental PrimaConnex®; Inclusive® Tapered Implant System; MegaGen AnyRidge® Implant System; Neoss® Implant System; Nobel Biocare Brånemark System® RP, NobelActive® and NobelReplace®; Straumann® Bone Level and Tissue Level; Zimmer Dental Screw-Vent®; and Sweden & Martina Premium and Shelta. Availability depends on restoration or component type.

For the full array of Inclusive Prosthetic Components, visit glidewelldirect.com or call 888-303-3975. To prescribe any of Glidewell Dental's comprehensive restorative solutions, visit glidewelldental.com or call 800-839-9755.

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell Dental continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit glidewelldental.com.

Inclusive and Hahn are trademarks of Prismatik Dentalcraft, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners.

