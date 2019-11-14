Glidewell Dental to Host Inaugural Guiding Leaders Summit at Oceanfront Resort in 2020

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, an industry-leading provider of dental laboratory services, products, technologies and clinical education, will host the Guiding Leaders Summit, a dynamic conference designed to equip women in dentistry with the latest dental procedures and leadership training that elevates them to new levels. This powerful, two-day event will take place April 24–25, 2020, at the luxurious Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach, California.

"We're excited to create this extraordinary opportunity to empower women in dentistry," said Stephenie Goddard, executive vice president at Glidewell Dental and visionary of Guiding Leaders. "We believe in being innovative, so we have designed an exceptional conference that is intended to provide a unique experience that's unlike other dentistry events."

The Guiding Leaders Summit will include prominent speakers, breakout sessions, panel discussions, a vendor expo and an onsite booth to update professional headshots. Each morning, yoga sessions will be offered at the beach, and participants will have ample opportunity for networking during the event including hosted cocktail receptions.

The conference will provide a range of continuing education courses that cover diverse areas from clinical and digital dentistry to practice management and leadership development. Attendees will have an opportunity to select up to eight sessions from topics such as Choosing the Right Cutting-Edge Technology to Grow Your Practice, 7 Simple Strategies to Build a Successful Brand on Social Media, and Reduce Stress by Unlocking the Power of Mindfulness.

Dr. Rella Christensen, who co-founded the Clinicians Report Foundation, a nonprofit, educational research institute, will be the keynote speaker on the opening day. As a renowned author, researcher and lecturer, Dr. Christensen will share with attendees the latest in clinical research as well as her experiences as a woman in dentistry. "I'm excited about speaking at the inaugural Guiding Leaders Summit. It is going to be a phenomenal event for women in our profession," said Dr. Christensen. "I look forward to sharing the information and experiences I have had with the new leaders."

The conference will be a well-rounded event where women can discover current dentistry trends, develop as a leader, as well as build a strong support network with colleagues. "It is essential to have a variety of tools to be successful within this field," said Goddard. "Therefore, we want women to leave the summit equipped in more than one area. Our goal is for them to receive educational training while being rejuvenated so they return to the practice ready to make a bigger impact in dentistry."

The Guiding Leaders Summit is geared toward women dentists, hygienists and office staff, as there will be topics that are relevant to all roles within the practice. Participants can earn up to nine hours of continuing education credits by attending both days. Early-bird registration for the event ends in January. For more information or to register, visit: guidingleaders.com/summit.

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit: glidewelldental.com.

