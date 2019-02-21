Glidewell Dental to Present 3rd Annual Educational Symposium in Orlando

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glidewell Dental, a leader in dental education and a technological innovator in restorative dentistry for nearly 50 years, has announced the third annual Glidewell Dental Symposium. Scheduled for Nov. 8–9, 2019, at the Hilton Bonnet Creek & Waldorf Astoria in Orlando, Florida, the event will provide practical clinical and business education, with a first day of fast-paced presentations, and a second day of in-depth lectures and hands-on programs crafted specifically to help doctors overcome the challenges of everyday dentistry. Attendees enrolled for both days will earn up to 12 hours of continuing education (CE) credits.

"This is an exciting time to be involved in dentistry," said Dr. Neil Park, scientific chair of the Glidewell Symposium and vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell Dental. "From innovative technologies to progressive clinical techniques, there are many opportunities to help improve oral health and transform the smiles of patients. The Glidewell Symposium, now in its third year, aims to bring dentists the emerging science, technology and clinical methodologies that will define the future of dentistry. The curriculum is intended to help clinicians learn new tools and techniques to expand their service offerings, overcome challenges, and meet the needs of patients."

Dentists have conveyed a growing need for practical and hands-on dental education, as demonstrated by last year's Glidewell Symposium, which more than doubled in size from the previous year and sold out three months before the event. In recognition of this strong enthusiasm, and to accommodate dentists in 2019, the Glidewell Symposium has moved to a world-class location in Orlando and will bring together even more experts from diverse areas of dentistry. During this weekend of networking and education, topics will cover everything from dental implants, restorative techniques and esthetic dentistry, to in-office milling, sleep-related dentistry and practice management. All courses are designed to provide real-world clinical and business solutions so that attendees can achieve immediate, tangible results when they return to their practices on Monday.

"In the general session on Friday, we will have a full day, with 16 fast-paced presentations that eliminate the nonessential information and get right to the heart of the clinical technique or business strategy being presented," said Dr. Park. "And on Saturday, attendees can choose from nearly 20 focused lectures and hands-on programs that further expand on the topics that matter most to the individual attendee. We are taking the educational format that was so popular last year and making it even better. This structure allows dentists to explore multiple avenues to advance their dental practices and promotes a path to clinical and business success."

On both days of the event, attendees will also be able to browse interactive exhibits that feature the latest in 3D printing, intraoral scanning, in-office milling, the CAD/CAM workflow, dental implants, and regenerative and restorative materials. There will be live demonstrations, virtual reality tours, and opportunities for one-on-one discussions with the doctors and scientists who develop today's cutting-edge restorative solutions and the artificial intelligence that informs restoration-design technology.

The 2019 Glidewell Dental Symposium is for dentists, hygienists, and chairside and front-office staff. Tuition for the Friday general session is $195, and to register for sessions on both Friday and Saturday, tuition is $320. Early bird pricing is available for $145 and $270, respectively, when registering by May 1, 2019. Friday tuition includes a complimentary breakfast, lunch and cocktail reception with hosted bar; Saturday tuition includes breakfast. Because last year's symposium sold out quickly, attendees are encouraged to register early to secure their seats. For the complete symposium agenda and to register, visit glidewellsymposium.com or call 866-791-9539.

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation and continuing education, committed to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, please visit glidewelldental.com.

