Glidewell Dental Unveils Dynamic Education Center for Emerging Techniques in Dental Technology

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sept. 16, 2019, Glidewell Dental hosted California State Senator Ling Ling Chang for the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the company's all-new, 10,000-square-foot Education Center. True to the company's emphasis on dental technology and research and development, the new facility features two large classrooms, state-of-the-art displays, and connectivity to numerous Glidewell campuses to promote large-scale and remote training for laboratory technicians and a range of other dental professionals who form the backbone of the company's industry-leading dental lab services.

Glidewell Dental

"I've toured a ton of companies and I've not seen anything like this," Senator Chang said. "You have a whole environment geared toward supporting your employees, and it's absolutely amazing."

Imbued with CAD/CAM technology and the industry's latest dental software and lab equipment, the Education Center advances the longstanding mission of President and CEO Jim Glidewell, CDT, to develop the careers and skillsets of the company's employees while implementing technologies that make dentistry more precise and efficient.

"Investing our resources in R&D and our employees has always been a top priority for our company," Glidewell said. "Our new education center embodies that principle and will help our employees as they strive toward bigger and brighter futures in dental technology."

Senator Chang observed: "It seems like a very family-oriented environment. I was just telling Mr. Glidewell that folks constantly bring up the future of work and the concern about technology taking over, but he has been able to continue growing his workforce even with technology being part of the organization. That speaks volumes, and I'm going to bring my colleagues down here to take a tour of this amazing organization because this is truly a model." Senator Chang went on to favorably compare Glidewell to other high-profile companies driving job growth through technological innovation.

With about 50 Glidewell managers and executives in attendance, Senator Chang commemorated the Center's opening with an official Certificate of Recognition presented to Glidewell Dental "in celebration of your new educational facility and in honor of your commitment to the community."

About Glidewell Dental

Glidewell Dental is among the world's largest providers of custom restorative services and is recognized as an industry-leading materials and devices manufacturer. Established in 1970 in Orange County, California, Glidewell Dental continues to build on its storied history of technological innovation, continuing education and a commitment to making comprehensive, high-quality treatment more accessible to patients in the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit glidewelldental.com.

Media Contact

Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing

Glidewell Dental

mail@glidewelldental.com

Related Images

senator-ling-ling-chang-and-jim.jpg

Senator Ling Ling Chang and Jim Glidewell, CDT

SOURCE Glidewell Dental

Related Links

http://glidewelldental.com

