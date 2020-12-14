Glidewell Introduces Enhanced Scan Bodies Fabricated From Medical-Grade Titanium

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following extensive R&D and manufacturing innovations, Glidewell has released newly designed scan bodies that simplify the digital impression process for implant restorations. The new Hahn™ Tapered Implant Titanium Scan Body and the Inclusive® Titanium Scan Body, which is available for most major implant systems, are produced from medical-grade titanium with features designed to streamline the restorative process.

Suitable for use in both the anterior and posterior, the new scan bodies feature a microtextured surface that does not require powder or sprays. They are also durable and can be sterilized, and their proprietary geometry enhances the accuracy of occlusal registrations.

For 50 years, Glidewell has been known for its dedication to advancing dental technology to deliver better results for dentists and patients. Now, Glidewell has taken the next step by transforming the digital scanning process used in restorative implant dentistry. "We've always strived to make things simpler, more convenient and more affordable through the design and manufacturing of components that streamline implant technology," said Grant Bullis, vice president and general manager of manufacturing at Glidewell. "Our new titanium scan bodies do just that, saving labs and clinicians time and money while facilitating a better image acquisition from the onset."

The Inclusive Titanium Scan Body is currently available for ASTRA TECH Implant System®, BIOMET 3i™ Certain®, Hiossen® HG System, MegaGen AnyRidge®, Nobel Biocare NobelActive®, Nobel Biocare NobelReplace®, and Zimmer Dental Screw-Vent®. New scan bodies will be available for additional implant systems later this year.

To learn more, visit glidewelldirect.com or call 888-303-3975. For questions, please contact the Glidewell Customer Technical Support team at [email protected] or call 866-791-9538.

Hahn Tapered Implant is a trademark of Prismatik Dentalcraft, Inc.

All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing

Glidewell Dental

[email protected]

