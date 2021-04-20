NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glidewell Implant Business Essentials Continuum is designed to train dentists how to incorporate essential business, leadership and practice management principles into their implant services. With guidance from leading instructors in their respective fields, covering everything from financial planning and tax strategies, to patient communications and case acceptance, to social media presence and ethics, attendees will leave with ties to a network of advanced practitioners and a completely original education that will put them ahead in the field of implant dentistry.

Glidewell Launches the Implant Business Essentials Continuum

While Glidewell is known for offering a wide range of clinical courses, this continuum will focus more on practice development and business skills that doctors are not often exposed to in traditional continuing education curriculum on implant treatment. This shift in focus will give doctors the opportunity to develop a truly well-rounded education that will help them grow their practice as well as their confidence.

The continuum runs from October 2021 to January 2022 and will feature 11 online courses, culminating in a full day of events at the Glidewell Campus in Irvine, California, which will include an array of interactive courses, a tour of the largest dental technology campus in the world, and a yacht cruise in Newport Harbor. Attendees will earn a total of 23 CEUs when they complete the continuum, and a special early bird package price will allow dentists to save $600 if they sign up before July 31, 2021.

In order to deliver a genuine, deep study into such a wide range of topics, Glidewell is partnering with the Misch International Implant Institute for its world-renowned implant expertise, the Levin Group for its 35 years of experience in practice management consulting, and Aprio for its industry-leading financial advisory services. These partners bring their expertise to the curriculum so that doctors will be able to learn the secrets of implant business essentials from proven experts.

"Doctors invest significant time and money in learning the clinical skills needed for implant dentistry," said Dr. Neil Park, vice president of clinical affairs at Glidewell. "But mastering management and communication skills is just as important in establishing a successful implant practice. In partnership with top experts in the field, we have put together this program to fill in those important non-clinical skills."

To sign up for and learn more about the Glidewell Implant Business Essentials Continuum, visit glidewell.com/ibec or call 866-791-8539.

