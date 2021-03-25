Glidewell Publishes Chairside® Magazine Issue With 6 Free CEUs

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now available in print and online at chairsidemagazine.com, the newest edition of Chairside® magazine highlights some of the most advanced clinical techniques, practice management tips and case studies in dentistry today. This edition of the magazine also offers clinicians the most continuing education units ever featured in a Chairside issue.

Chairside Magazine V16I1 Cover

"Dentists can readily take advantage of these six FREE CEUs," said Bobbie Norton, managing editor of Chairside magazine. "They can achieve this by taking six designated CE tests that correspond with articles on multidisciplinary approaches for the best esthetics, 3D-printed immediate dentures, preoperative evaluations of implant patients, the power of scripting, partial-arch implant prostheses and how to best time dental equipment purchases."

Among the wide range of topics available to readers in this issue are how to boost practice production through specific scripting techniques, as well as what the world of dental events is expected to look like post-pandemic. The magazine also touches upon new avenues for clinicians to get further connected with Glidewell content, like the "Chairside Live: Dental Insights" podcast, the "Smile Bulletin" dental blog, and a new book by Jim Glidewell titled "Constant Change."

The featured Q&A for this issue presents a detailed overview of how Dr. Amanda Sheehan was able to triple her practice production by focusing on what her patients need, taking an extensive number of CEUs and adding new dental services to her practice. Dr. Randolph Resnik also presents a comprehensive outline in his article on the importance of preoperative evaluations for dental implant patients. In his article, readers will be able to download the free medical consultation/clearance form and cover letter for use in their own practice.

On the clinical side of things, this issue features case reports and new dental products that are designed to reach dentists who are looking to incorporate new technology into their practice and stay abreast with the future of digital dentistry. As Jim Glidewell outlines in his publisher's letter, "Technology simplifies the routines of clinician and lab technician alike." A few examples of these simplified routines are explored in a case report presented by Dr. Taylor Manalili — demonstrating how dentists can benefit from 3D-printed immediate dentures — and another article that showcases a new 3D-printed nightguard designed to prevent the effects of bruxism.

"This is our first full issue of Chairside magazine since the pandemic started last year," Norton said. "We are delighted to once again present a variety of relevant topics that clinicians may come across in their practices."

Media Contact:

Eldon Thompson, Sr. Director of Marketing

Glidewell Dental

[email protected]

Related Images

chairside-magazine-v16i1.jpg

Chairside Magazine V16I1

Chairside Magazine V16I1 Cover

SOURCE Glidewell