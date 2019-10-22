Glilot Capital Partners Builds a Bridge Connecting CISOs of Fortune 1,000 Companies to Israeli Cybersecurity Startups

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glilot Capital Partners, a cyber-focused venture capital fund ranked as one of the best-performing VCs in the world, has launched a new and exclusive platform- Cybersecurity Innovators, comprising top-notch security executives from leading organizations worldwide, to solve a problem all Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) worldwide have in common.

CISOs worldwide are facing security breaches that are growing at a rate of 54% YoY, and are continuously looking for the most relevant and trustworthy solution available as quickly as possible. However, finding the most fitting solution amongst thousands of options is nearly impossible, especially since it's time consuming and requires immense resources to evaluate hundreds of technologies properly.

Cybersecurity Innovators is an intriguing community comprised of more than 50 top-level security executives, half of whom work for Global Fortune 1,000 companies. The community is home to some of the biggest players at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry, including: Tim Booher (CISO at Colgate-Palmolive), Elwin Wong (CISO at Ross Stores), Tim Youngblood (CISO at McDonalds), John Holland (CTRO at PNC Bank), Henry Lee (SVP Security at Samsung Electronics), Ronen Gottlib (Director of Security at Barclays), Yaron Levi (CISO at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas) and more.



In a world where a new Cybersecurity community is established every month and CISOs receive invites for attending dozens of events every week, the Cybersecurity Innovators acts as a time saver instead of a time consumer.

"We help CISOs optimize their time when scouting for vendors" stated Glilot Co-Founder and Managing Partner Kobi Samboursky. "We are basically opening our doors to a selected group of trusted CISOs who will receive online access to our solutions' database, which consists of over 260 companies. The community members can ask for our internal evaluations, set up demos with interesting vendors, and more. It's all online and on-demand, so no time is wasted."

In addition to the unique online offering, community members can attend closed-door intimate dinners for brainstorming sessions, knowledge sharing, and networking. These events are taking place in Israel, NYC, and San Francisco.

For entrepreneurs, the Cybersecurity Innovators community could serve as a window to the cybersecurity ecosystem, helping them to establish their presence in this space. "As much as this platform will serve the CISOs community members, it will also serve startups since they will be able to easily present their solution to some of the industry's leading organizations." added Mr. Samboursky.

About Glilot Capital Partners

Glilot Capital Partners is an early-stage Cybersecurity VC, investing in the brightest and most extraordinary entrepreneurs in Israel. It has over 20 portfolio companies, including Aorato (acquired by Microsoft), LightCyber (acquired by Palo Alto), and Solebit (acquired by Mimecast). Glilot is led by Cyber experts (veterans of the IDF's elite 8200 cyber intelligence unit and serial entrepreneurs), and has an impressive track record of investing in pioneering security companies. Furthermore, its entrepreneur-centric mentality, including being one of the few VCs in the world that share revenue with the entrepreneurs it backs, coupled with its Value Creation motion of connecting to the market, has positioned Glilot as one of the top 5 best-performing Venture Capital Funds in the world for three years in a row (Vintage years: 2010-2014, Preqin).

