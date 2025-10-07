Glimmer Launches as Revolutionary Global Content Production Platform, Backed by Industry Luminaries

Enterprise-Grade Solution Transforms How Global Corporations Manage $210B+ in Content Spend While Empowering 50,000+ Creators Worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glimmer Technologies Inc. (formerly Storyhunter) today announced its official relaunch at ADVERTISING WEEK as the definitive global content production platform and marketplace connecting enterprise brands, global media companies and sports leagues with the world's most talented content creators, production companies, and creative professionals. With over $125 million in payments already processed across 180 countries, Glimmer is solving one of the enterprise world's most pressing challenges: bringing financial control and operational efficiency to the exploding $210 billion in spend on content production by global corporations.

The platform's transformation comes as enterprises struggle to manage decentralized content spending across thousands of creators, agencies, and production companies worldwide. Glimmer provides CFOs and procurement leaders with unprecedented visibility into content production costs while simultaneously creating employment opportunities for creative professionals globally – from cinematographers in Azerbaijan to influencers in São Paulo to brand storytellers in Minneapolis.

"Glimmer represents the democratization of creativity at global scale," said Sandy Climan, Advisory Board member and acclaimed Hollywood producer of films including The Aviator. "This is a platform where skilled cinematographers and creators who would otherwise never be discovered can connect with Fortune 500 companies that desperately need their talents. This isn't just another marketplace – it's the infrastructure for the future of content production."

Now three Global Pillars to the Glimmer.io Platform

The company's comprehensive solution addresses enterprise content challenges through three integrated offerings:

Glimmer Select Managed-Services - A curated network of elite executive producers, agencies, and production companies specializing in everything from influencer campaigns to global event production. Led by industry veterans including former VaynerMedia studio head Jason Beauregard and former CNN Digital head Matthew Drake, Glimmer Select delivers premium content at 35-70% lower costs than traditional agencies. Glimmer Select also offers managed services that combine strategic consulting with full-service production capabilities, allowing enterprises to execute campaigns at unprecedented scale and efficiency.

Glimmer Enterprise Production Platform - An enterprise-grade financial control system that provides real-time spend dashboards, automated budget enforcement, and consolidated invoicing across all content production activities. The platform integrates with existing ERP systems including Oracle and NetSuite, while handling tax reporting across 180+ countries.

Glimmer's Marketplace - Workforce management solution with 50,000 vetted creators, creative professionals and production companies in 192 countries with over 60+ creative services, leveraging an AI-powered matching algorithm with over 12 proprietary datasets from over a decade of robust usage by the most respected names in content.

"We've spent over a decade building the infrastructure that allows creativity to flourish at global scale," said Alex Ragir, founder and co-CEO of Glimmer. "With this exceptional Advisory Board and our proven platform that's already trusted by the world's leading brands, we're positioned to revolutionize how content gets created, managed, and paid for across the entire creative economy. This isn't just about efficiency – it's about empowering both enterprises and creators to achieve things that simply weren't possible before."

Glimmer now backed by High Powered Production & Creative Exec Advisory Board

Glimmer also announced the formation of a new Advisory Board bringing together leaders who have shaped the media, technology, and financial services industries:

Sandy Climan - Producer of The Aviator and founding head of the Corporate Practice at CAA. Climan's distinguished career spans four decades in entertainment, having served as CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures and as a key architect in CAA's rise to dominance in the 1980s and 1990s. He has served in senior management roles at Universal Studios and MGM, and pioneered innovative entertainment financing structures that have reshaped Hollywood's business model.

- Producer of and founding head of the Corporate Practice at CAA. Climan's distinguished career spans four decades in entertainment, having served as CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures and as a key architect in CAA's rise to dominance in the 1980s and 1990s. He has served in senior management roles at Universal Studios and MGM, and pioneered innovative entertainment financing structures that have reshaped Hollywood's business model. Alan Schulman - Former Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital, SapientNitro and McCann Erickson. During his tenure at Deloitte, Schulman led transformational digital initiatives for Fortune 100 companies across media, telecommunications, and technology sectors. His unique blend of creative excellence and corporate strategy expertise has helped major brands navigate the convergence of technology and storytelling in the digital age.

- Former Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital, SapientNitro and McCann Erickson. During his tenure at Deloitte, Schulman led transformational digital initiatives for Fortune 100 companies across media, telecommunications, and technology sectors. His unique blend of creative excellence and corporate strategy expertise has helped major brands navigate the convergence of technology and storytelling in the digital age. Robin Wood Sailer - Former executive at Bloomberg and Dow Jones. With extensive experience in content strategy, events and audience development, Sailer has been instrumental in evolving traditional media companies into experiential enterprises. Her expertise in brand campaigns, content monetization, and global market expansion has helped shape the strategies of leading financial and business brands.

- Former executive at Bloomberg and Dow Jones. With extensive experience in content strategy, events and audience development, Sailer has been instrumental in evolving traditional media companies into experiential enterprises. Her expertise in brand campaigns, content monetization, and global market expansion has helped shape the strategies of leading financial and business brands. Dan Longhi - Entrepreneur & Venture Executive. As Founder & Managing Partner of Sundial Ventures, Longhi brings deep expertise in venture capital, M&A, and the capital markets. With a proven track record of co-founding, scaling, and successfully exiting multiple ventures, Longhi brings a unique blend of operational, financial, and strategic expertise to Glimmer as it scales its platform globally.

"After spending years managing agency and enterprise creative and production studios and operations, I immediately recognized Glimmer's potential to give exec producers, enterprise CFOs and COOs instant visibility into all their content production - which they've never really had," said Alan Schulman, Advisory Board member and former Chief Creative Officer of Deloitte Digital. "This platform provides financial visibility and controls that CFOs and Exec Producers have been desperately seeking for years- while giving them instant access to all the creative marketing, advertising, influencer and social creator talent they need."

Trusted by Global Leaders

Major brands including Meta, CNN, Warner Bros. Discovery, Morgan Stanley, Bloomberg, New York Stock Exchange, Hearst, and Starbucks already rely on Glimmer to manage their global content production. Meta alone has used the platform to onboard and pay over 5,000 influencers and production companies, generating over 100 billion views.

The Future of Work in Creative Industries

As the gig economy expands and AI transforms content creation, Glimmer positions itself at the intersection of human creativity and technological efficiency. The platform's AI-powered matching algorithm connects enterprises with the perfect creative talent for any project, while maintaining the human touch essential for authentic storytelling.

"We're not just building a platform – we're creating the infrastructure for global creative employment," noted Advisory Board member Robin Wood Sailer. "In an era where content needs are exploding exponentially, Glimmer enables both enterprises and creators to thrive in ways that weren't possible before."

The company plans to expand its AI capabilities in 2025, helping enterprises leverage both human creators and AI-augmented production tools to meet the demands of an increasingly content-driven economy.

For more information about Glimmer or to schedule an executive briefing, contact Alex Ragir at salesteam (at) glimmer.io

About Glimmer

Glimmer is the global content production platform that connects Fortune 500 companies with over 50,000 vetted creators, production companies, and agencies worldwide. By combining enterprise-grade financial controls with a revolutionary creative marketplace, Glimmer enables organizations to scale content production efficiently while maintaining complete visibility and control over spending. Learn more at glimmer.io .

