Glimmer Nights Returns to Fenimore Farm & Country Village for Expanded 2025 Season - Six Weeks of Lights, Magic, and Holiday Cheer

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenimore Farm & Country Village proudly announces the return of Glimmer Nights, one of New York's most enchanting holiday light festivals, opening Saturday, November 22, 2025. Now in its third season, this beloved winter experience expands to six festive weeks and runs Thursday–Sunday evenings through December 28. Guests can expect dazzling new displays, interactive programs, themed weekends, and the return of fan favorites that have made Glimmer Nights a cherished seasonal tradition in Central New York.

Photo credit: Paperkite (2024)

Frequently named among New York's most "awe-inspiring light festivals," Glimmer Nights delights both return visitors and first-timers with twinkling farm paths, immersive light installations, warm seasonal treats, and unforgettable moments under the winter stars.

This year's event features expanded displays and specialty programs, adding even more sparkle and ways to celebrate the season. The New England Holiday Light Company returns to create the brilliant outdoor experience—including three new immersive installations and the triumphant return of the beloved 20-foot-tall Mega Chicken, complete with giant glowing eggs and illuminated tracks leading through the village.

Warm up with treats from Crossroads Café, including the returning deluxe hot chocolate topped with whipped cream, chocolate chips, and a candy cane, a favorite with kids and adults alike. Families can also visit with old-timey Santa every Sunday (except Dec. 28) inside Bump Tavern, including a new photo station to capture magical moments.

Programming has grown along with the lights, with each week offering new ways to celebrate:

During the event's opening weekend November 22-23, visitors can enjoy tractor rides through the property. Additionally, the new Holiday Tree Decorating Contest will be unveiled, featuring trees intricately decorated by local organizations. Visitors can vote for their favorite throughout the 6-weeks, and vote once per visit.

November 28 – 29, enjoy the museum's new Holiday Market. Inspired by European holiday markets, the museum will host a variety of local crafts vendors and artisans who will have many wares available for your holiday shopping needs. Items made by the museum's craftspeople will also be for sale. The market will open early at 3pm to allow for extended shopping, with entrance to Glimmer Nights beginning at 4:30 pm.

The popular Dickens Nights return December 6- 7 and will feature performances of famous vignettes from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol on the Bump Tavern balcony and readings from the book in the Cornwallville Church. Performers in period dress will be roaming the museum's historic village to interact with visitors.

December 11-14 we are pleased to bring back the popular Wassail Nights, to warm visitors with complementary wassail, a traditional spiced cider, in the Bump Tavern and Crossroads Cafe. The weekend is sponsored by Fly Creek Cider Mill and Orchard, which will be providing locally made cider for the event. Holiday music will be performed by local groups during the week.

The museum is welcoming winter weather with Solstice Nights, December 20-21. Try your hand at traditional crafts like wreath making in the Louis C. Jones Center in the museum's Main Barn. They will also offer some special adult fun with an open-air bar serving seasonal cocktails by a fire pit on Saturday, December 20th. A family-friendlier offering of drinks and snacks will be available the next night, Sunday, December 21st.

Glimmer Nights wraps up with a Winter Wonderland-themed closing weekend, December 27-28. Celebrate the beauty of winter with snowman building and a visit from the Ice Queens. It's the last weekend to vote in the Holiday Tree Decorating contest and tractor rides will also return for the final weekend.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. For more information on ticket, pricing and details on our specialty events go to: www.fenimorefarm.org/glimmernights or call (607) 547-1450 for more information.

Thank you to our major sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible: NYCM Insurance, Wayne Bank and the C.J. Heilig Foundation.

Media Contact:

Kerri Green,

Director of Marketing & Communications

(607) 547-1472 | [email protected]

About Fenimore Farm & Country Village: the site of Fenimore Farm has deep roots in New York State's rural past. The land has been part of a working farm since 1813, when it was owned by James Fenimore Cooper. Judge Samuel Nelson, whose office is part of Fenimore Farm Village, bought the farm in 1829 and raised sheep. Fenimore Farm, as it came to be known, changed hands again in the 1870s, when it was acquired by the Clark family. In 1918, Edward Severin Clark built a showcase complex at Fenimore Farm for his prize herd of cattle. The barn, creamery, and herdsman's cottage designed by architect Frank Whiting in the Colonial Revival style and constructed of local stone still stand today and are an integral part of the museum. Today, they house museum offices, exhibition spaces, and public areas. The structures are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Fenimore Farm opened its doors to the public in 1944. At that time, the museum had 5,000 tools and objects, including important collections amassed by the Otsego County Historical Society; William B. Sprague, founder of the Early American Industries Association; and the Wyckoff family, one of Brooklyn's oldest farming families. Today the museum's collections number more than 23,000 artifacts. Fenimore Farm is a private, non-governmental educational organization.

SOURCE Fenimore Farm & Country Village