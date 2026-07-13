Native desktop application brings multi-repo Git management, terminals, worktrees, and AI-assisted development into one repository-aware workspace

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glint Software today announced the public beta of Glint (glint.dev), a native desktop workspace that brings multi-repo Git management, native terminals, and agentic AI coding into a single application. Instead of stitching together a code editor, multiple chat windows, and separate terminal tabs, developers get one repository-aware environment built for the way AI-assisted development actually happens.

Glint Opens Public Beta of Its AI-Native Git Workspace – Agentic Coding, Worktrees, and Terminals in One App

As teams increasingly use AI agents to refactor code and ship features, the surrounding tools have not kept pace. Editor extensions often bolt AI onto interfaces designed primarily for single-file editing, lose context when developers switch branches, and treat multiple repositories as an afterthought.

Glint takes a different approach: a purpose-built desktop application where Git worktrees, issues, pull requests, terminals, and an AI agent called Glint Assist share the same workspace and repository context. Glint also supports multiple providers, working across GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket rather than requiring developers to use a single repository host.

"Developers shouldn't have to bounce between chat windows, terminal tabs, and editor extensions just to run an AI-driven refactor," said Jim Bourke, Founder of Glint Software. "We built Glint as a native desktop app because repository awareness, responsiveness, and developer control matter. We're opening the beta now because the core workflow is solid, and we want real multi-repo workloads shaping where it goes next."

What Glint offers

Agentic AI in context. Glint Assist works directly with repositories, worktrees, files, and terminals, allowing it to read files, propose edits, and run commands with awareness of the active project. Developers can also run CLI agents such as Claude Code, Codex, and Gemini in built-in terminal tabs.

Multi-repo and worktree-native. Glint is designed around multiple repositories and Git worktrees, making parallel branches, related projects, and simultaneous development workflows easier to manage.

One workspace, many tools. File browsing and editing, commit history, branches, pull requests, issues, and terminals are brought together in a tabbed, splittable interface, allowing more day-to-day development work to remain in one place.

Works with major repository hosts. Glint supports GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, so teams are not forced to adopt a single provider to gain an integrated development experience.

A native desktop application. Built natively rather than as a browser-based wrapper, Glint is designed for developers working across large, complex, and multi-repository codebases.

Pricing and availability

Glint enters public beta on Monday, July 13, 2026, and is available to download at glint.dev.

Free plan. Glint is free to download and use with GitHub for public repositories, with no subscription required.

Try Glint Assist at no cost. Registered users receive a promotional trial of Glint Assist, allowing them to use the AI agent with their own repositories before choosing a paid plan.

Beta discount. Paid plans start at $7 per month. Eligible beta users can apply code GLINTBETA to receive up to $10 off per month on select plans for their first three months.

As a public beta, Glint will continue to evolve, and early users will directly help shape what comes next. Downloads, documentation, plan details, and information about submitting feedback are available at glint.dev.

About Glint Software

Glint Software builds native desktop tools for AI-assisted software development. Its flagship product, Glint, brings multi-repo Git management, worktrees, native terminals, and agentic AI coding into one repository-aware workspace. Designed for developers working across complex projects and parallel workflows, Glint supports GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket while helping reduce the fragmentation created by separate editors, chat windows, repositories, and terminal tabs. Learn more at glint.dev.

Press Contact: Laura Bal, 949-239-1213, https://glint.dev/

SOURCE Glint Software