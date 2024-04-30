GLiNTECH - a Valiantys company, wins Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Services (APAC) award. Valiantys and GLiNTECH declared Finalists for Team Excellence and ITSM Solutions

PARIS, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlassian announced today that GLiNTECH - a Valiantys company has won the Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Services (APAC) award. Valiantys and GLiNTECH were further declared finalists for the Team Excellence and ITSM Solutions awards, respectively.

This is an acknowledgement of their outstanding work for Atlassian customers during the calendar year 2023. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business and driving innovative solutions for customer success.

GLiNTECH - a Valiantys company, wins Atlassian Partner of the Year 2023 Services (APAC) award

"Our industry leading partners play a vital role in our customers' continued success. We're honored to highlight our top partners as award finalists this year, reflecting their ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled Atlassian services globally," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels.

"We are delighted to be named as finalists for these awards from Atlassian, and we are particularly proud to celebrate GLiNTECH's achievement in winning the Services (APAC) award." said Emmanuel Benoit, Global Chief Executive Officer, Valiantys. "At Valiantys, embracing diversity of thought and challenging the ways our teams work has always provided Valiantys with a competitive edge to consistently deliver tangible results and value. We look to the future with unwavering determination and confidence as we continue to drive innovation and unlock potential for our customers around the globe."

"We dedicate our IT Consulting Services and Custom Solutions to fulfilling our customers' needs for success," commented Dimitri Spyridopoulos, Chief Executive Officer GLiNTECH - a Valiantys company. "It's an honor to be recognized by Atlassian as a finalist in two categories that reflect these efforts: Services and ITSM Solutions, and to be declared as winner for the Services award (APAC)."

For more information regarding this Press Release, contact: [email protected]

About Valiantys

Valiantys is a leading global consulting and services firm dedicated to Atlassian. The company accelerates business transformation by digitizing processes and modernizing teamwork, using the best agile methods and tools. Its Atlassian technical expertise is unparalleled and Valiantys supports its customers across the entire spectrum of projects on those platforms. As a recognized Agile at Scale, ITSM, and Cloud Specialized Partner, Valiantys help organizations accelerate time to value with Agile at scale, cloud, and ITSM implementations. Because teamwork requires more than just tools, the firm bridges the gap between applications and strategic practices such as SAFe® and ITIL. Over the last 15 years, Valiantys has helped more than 5,000 customers achieve their desired business outcomes at a reduced time to value, through improved team collaboration. More information about Valiantys can be found at https://www.valiantys.com/

About GLiNTECH - a Valiantys Company

GLiNTECH is a renowned Atlassian Platinum Partner headquartered in Australia and is the preferred choice for over 300 leading brands. The company has amassed more than 20 years of experience servicing enterprise clients across the Asia Pacific region, earning Atlassian Partner of the Year five times, including most recently for Professional Services. GLiNTECH is recognized as a Specialized Atlassian Cloud and ITSM partner. The company offers deep expertise in Licensing, Training, Support, Managed Services, Consulting, and Agile methodologies and has a proven record in providing reliable solutions while driving success within the Atlassian ecosystem. More information about GLiNTECH can be found here: https://www.glintech.com/

GLiNTECH was acquired by Valiantys in February 2024.

SOURCE Valiantys