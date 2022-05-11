Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market to Advance at CAGR of 8.1% During 2021-2028; Massive R&D for Finding Novel Therapeutic Targets to Open Incredible Avenue: TMR Study

- Relentless pursuit for improving the prognosis and survival rates spurs demand for radiotherapy; growing need for combining surgery with radiotherapy and chemotherapy boosting outcomes

- Pharmaceutical companies and cancer institute's collaborating for growing research spending on clinical trials for targeted therapies to expand growth frontiers for glioblastoma multiforme treatment market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Product pipeline in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market has thrived on the growing spending on clinical trials on exploring new therapeutic strategies that aim on improving the survival rates as well as boosting the prognosis. Universities pioneering in research on brain cancer are working concertedly with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to develop combination therapies, thereby expanding the treatment outcomes. The global glioblastoma multiforme treatment market is projected to reach US$ 3.72 Bn by 2028.

The TMR study scrutinizing trends in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market observed that continuous advancements in surgical and radiation oncology are vital for better targeted therapies. Despite the vast body of clinical research, GBM is characterized by poor prognosis and high mortality, which has led a pressing need for early diagnosis.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market statistics indicate that therapeutics for this aggressive brain cancer is heavily dependent on large R&D investments to an extent that many oncology companies consider this a niche segment. Drug repurposing is also emerging as an effective therapeutic approach in a bid to reduce the exorbitant costs of and time in development of new antineoplastic drugs in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market.

Request Brochure of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=4807

Key Findings of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market Study

Radiation Therapy for GBM Replete with Potential Lucrative Opportunities: The TMR study has found that radiation therapy has contributed a leading share of the global market in 2020. The uptake of radiation therapy is expected to shape the revenue of the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market. Massive lucrative opportunities have emanated from the preference of radiation therapy as first-line treatment. Radiation therapy taken either singly or with surgery and chemotherapy is gathering traction among patients, especially newly diagnosed glioblastoma in elderly patients.

Ongoing Clinical Trials for Novel Therapeutic Targets Focus on Increased Survival Rates in GBM Patients: The maximal surgical resection, followed by radiotherapy, is emerging as one of the promising combination therapies. Healthcare providers are striving for increasing the targeted therapies for both newly diagnosed diseases and recurrent glioblastoma. The unmet need for effective targeted therapies has created new growth frontiers for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market.

Collaborations Between Industry Players Enrich Novel and Targeted Therapies: Cancer research institutes are shifting their dollars toward improving current standards of care in glioblastoma therapy, thus opening new rooms for generating revenue in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market. In recent years, recurrent or progressive GBM have become key focus areas, where stakeholders are keen on getting access to novel therapeutics that can improve the quality of life of these patient cohorts.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=4807

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Rise in incidence of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) over the past two decades along with glaringly low prognosis rate is a key factor that highlights the unmet need for targeted therapies in both newly diagnosed diseases and in recurrences. The authors of the TMR study on the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market observed that strides in radiation oncology have greatly enriched the prospects.

Globally GBM is considered as the most common primary brain cancer and accounts for the majority of brain tumors in adults, thus expanding the canvas for enormous investments in clinical trials. Thus, cancer research institutes and pharmaceutical companies are aggressively seeking potential therapeutic targets.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4807

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The North America glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market witnessing speedy approval of new drugs due to intense focus on identification of effective therapies in clinical trials. The U.S. has been a remarkably lucrative market with the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Favorable regulatory outlook is reinforcing R&D in radiopharmaceutical therapy, thus expanding the revenue of the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market

Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment market are:

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology, Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc.

Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amgen, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=4807

Global Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Treatment) Market: Segmentation

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, by Treatment

Radiation Therapy

Chemotherapy

Temozolomide



Bevacizumab



Carmustine



Other Types of Chemotherapy

Other Treatments

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment (GBM) Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



Australia



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



GCC Countries



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Chemotherapy Drugs Market: Increase in investment in the research & development of anti-cancer drugs and rise in demand for advanced cancer drugs augment the global market. Surge in awareness about cancer and its treatment and early diagnosis are also likely to propel the global chemotherapy drugs market.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market: The rising number of cases of GBM is expected to drive the glioblastoma multiforme market during the forecast period. Increase in funding for companies involved in the research on GBM is also contributing to the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market.

Glioblastoma Market: There are several developments that are done in the field of surgeries that can remove the tumor caused by glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). As a result of these developments, the global glioblastoma market is expected to witness a robust growth in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/pipeline-review-of-glioblastoma-treatment-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research