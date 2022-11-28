Glioblastoma Multiforme Market to Grow Significantly at a CAGR of 13.1% During the Forecast Period (2022-2032) | DelveInsight

The glioblastoma multiforme market is expected to witness a significant positive shift owing to the positive outcomes of the several products during the developmental stage by key players such as Bayer, VBL Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, DNAtrix, Kintara Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Karyopharm, VBI Vaccines, Kazia Therapeutics, Aivita Biomedical, Medicenna Therapeutics, Immunomic Therapeutics, Istari Oncology, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Northwest Biotherapeutics, and others.

Key Takeaways from the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the glioblastoma multiforme market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 799 million in 2021.

in 2021. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total glioblastoma multiforme incident cases in the 7MM were approximately 32.5K in 2021.

in 2021. Leading glioblastoma multiforme companies such as Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Biotherapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Novocure, Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, and others are developing novel glioblastoma drugs that can be available in the glioblastoma multiforme market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel glioblastoma drugs that can be available in the glioblastoma multiforme market in the coming years. The promising glioblastoma multiforme therapies in the pipeline include Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, LAM561 (2-OHOA), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), SurVaxM, Berubicin, GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap), Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab, VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), MDNA55, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), Temferon, EO2401, INO-5401 + INO-9012 + LIBTAYO (cemiplimab) , Delytact (Teserpaturev/DS-1647), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, VBI-1901, and others.

and others. The current therapeutic landscape of GBM in the United States is driven by the current treatment paradigm, which includes therapies such as radiation, bevacizumab, temozolomide, and OPTUNE, as mono or combination therapies, as well as several other systemic therapies.

is driven by the current treatment paradigm, which includes therapies such as radiation, bevacizumab, temozolomide, and OPTUNE, as mono or combination therapies, as well as several other systemic therapies. In October 2022 , NovAccess Global's TLR-AD1 Orphan Drug Application was approved by the FDA. The FDA broadens the scope of the company's submission, accelerating the path to immunotherapy for glioblastoma.

TLR-AD1 Orphan Drug Application was approved by the FDA. The FDA broadens the scope of the company's submission, accelerating the path to immunotherapy for glioblastoma. In October 2022 , Black Diamond Therapeutics announced the presentation of three posters reporting new preclinical data on BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933 at the 34th European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer—National Cancer Institute—American Association for Cancer Research (EORTC-NCI-AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain .

announced the presentation of three posters reporting new preclinical data on BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933 at the 34th European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer—National Cancer Institute—American Association for Cancer Research (EORTC-NCI-AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in . In October 2022 , Oblato, a Korean subsidiary of HLB Therapeutics, announced that it has completed enrollment of recurrent GBM patients in Phase II clinical trial with its proprietary compound OKN-007 in the United States .

a Korean subsidiary of HLB Therapeutics, announced that it has completed enrollment of recurrent GBM patients in Phase II clinical trial with its proprietary compound OKN-007 in . In August 2022 , Northwest Biotherapeutics announced that the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) had been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The company's approved PIP includes two clinical trials: one for newly diagnosed pediatric HGG, and one for recurrent pediatric HGG. In each of the two pediatric trials, 24 patients will be treated with DCVax-L on the same treatment schedule as in the company's Phase III trial in adult glioblastoma patients.

announced that the Pediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) had been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). The company's approved PIP includes two clinical trials: one for newly diagnosed pediatric HGG, and one for recurrent pediatric HGG. In each of the two pediatric trials, 24 patients will be treated with DCVax-L on the same treatment schedule as in the company's Phase III trial in adult glioblastoma patients. In June 2022 , Novartis announced that the US FDA had granted TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib) accelerated approval for the treatment of advanced tumors with the "BRAF V600E" mutation. The approval includes use in both adult and pediatric (over the age of six) high- and low-grade glioma patients with this mutation whose tumors progressed after prior treatment.

announced that the US FDA had granted TAFINLAR (dabrafenib) + MEKINIST (trametinib) accelerated approval for the treatment of advanced tumors with the "BRAF V600E" mutation. The approval includes use in both adult and pediatric (over the age of six) high- and low-grade glioma patients with this mutation whose tumors progressed after prior treatment. In May 2022 , Kintara Therapeutics announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the GBM adaptive global innovative learning environment (GBM AGILE) registrational Phase II/III clinical trial for GBM had activated its first European site.

, announced that the VAL-083 treatment arm in the GBM adaptive global innovative learning environment (GBM AGILE) registrational Phase II/III clinical trial for GBM had activated its first European site. In November 2021 , Chimerix announced positive data in recurrent H3 K27M-mutant Diffuse Midline Glioma to be presented at the Society for Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Overview

Glioblastoma, also known as glioblastoma multiforme is a cancer that can develop in the brain or spinal cord. Glioblastoma develops from astrocytes, which are nerve cell-feeding cells. It can occur at any age, but it is more common in the elderly. It can make headaches, nausea, vomiting, and seizures worse. The causes of glioblastoma are unknown.

Glioblastoma symptoms vary depending on tumor type, size, location, and growth rate. Headache, nausea or vomiting, confusion or deterioration in brain function, memory loss, personality changes or irritability, and difficulty balancing are all common glioblastoma symptoms. Computed tomography (CT or CAT scan) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are two diagnostic tools used for glioblastoma diagnosis. Glioblastoma treatments may slow cancer progression and alleviate symptoms.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 32.5K incident cases of glioblastoma multiforme in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU-4 countries, the incident population of GBM was found to be the maximum in Germany in 2021.

The glioblastoma multiforme market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Incident Cases

Gender-specific Incident Cases

Type-specific Incident Cases

Age-specific Incident Cases

Incident Cases based on Primary Site of GBM

Incident Cases based on Histologic Classification of GBM

Glioblastoma Multiforme Treatment Market

Glioblastoma multiforme is typically treated with a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or stereotactic radiosurgery. Although rarely used alone, surgery is usually one of the most important aspects of glioblastoma treatment. Because glioblastomas grow so quickly, they are frequently difficult to remove completely. As a result, surgery is performed to achieve the best possible safe resection - removing as much of the tumor as possible while preserving brain function and sparing healthy tissues. Following surgery, residual cancer cells can be targeted with additional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy. Once the tumor's diagnosis or name is determined, radiation therapy and chemotherapy are usually administered.

These are known as adjuvant glioblastoma treatments. Because this multispecialty approach can have several side effects, steroids are frequently used as an additional component of glioblastoma treatment to help alleviate the side effects of other therapies.

Chemotherapy is a common type of glioblastoma treatment. Patients typically begin chemotherapy 2-4 weeks after surgery, at the same time as or shortly after radiation therapy. When a tumor cannot be surgically removed, chemotherapy is sometimes used as the primary glioblastoma treatment.

Cytotoxic drugs include Carmustine (BCNU), Lomustine (CCNU), or Gleostine (Generic), Gliadel wafer (biodegradable discs infused with BCNU), Temozolomide (Temodar), Cisplatin, Carboplatin, Etoposide, and Irinotecan.

Glioblastoma Multiforme Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Regorafenib: Bayer

ONC201: Chimerix

AV-GBM-1: Aivita Biomedical

Enzastaurin (DB-102): Denovo Biopharma

DCVax-L: Northwest Biotherapeutics

Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

LAM561 (2-OHOA): Laminar Pharmaceuticals

MEDI4736 (durvalumab): MedImmune

Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401): DNAtrix

ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics

IGV-001: Imvax

SurVaxM: MimiVax

Berubicin: CNS Pharmaceuticals

GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap): Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC)

Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab: Istari Oncology

SONALA-001 + Exablate 2.0 Device: SonALAsense

VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol): Kintara Therapeutics

Pomalidomide: Bristol Myers Squibb

MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics

BMX-001: BioMimetix

Lenvatinib ± Pembrolizumab: Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme

Paxalisib (GDC-0084): Kazia Therapeutics

OKN-007: Oblato

Temferon: Genenta Science

EO2401: Enterome

INO-5401 + INO-9012 + LIBTAYO (cemiplimab): Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

Olutasidenib (FT-2102): Forma Therapeutics

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines

Olaptesed pegol (NOX-A12): TME Pharma

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics

The dynamics of glioblastoma multiforme market is predicted to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that glioblastoma multiforme market will comprise of efficient glioblastoma treatment options. Moreover, the anticipated launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period is further expected to fuel the glioblastoma multiforme market growth.

Furthermore, vaccine approaches are appealing as adjuvant therapy for solid tumors because they can generate long-term immune surveillance against cancer cells. MimiVax (SurVaxM), Immunomic Therapeutics (ITI-1000), and IMVAX (IGV-001) are among the companies developing therapeutic vaccines for glioblastoma multiforme.

Forbye, the introduction of bevacizumab biosimilars has resulted in a decrease in the cost burden. Numerous failed clinical trials indicate that combination therapies are likely to be the most promising method of glioblastoma treatment, with an emphasis on drug design and pharmacokinetic properties. Furthermore, better prognostic markers would allow physicians to diagnose and treat GBM earlier, potentially preventing disease progression and thereby boosting the glioblastoma multiforme market growth.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market. There is a lack of a reliable biomarker that can aid in the diagnosis, patient stratification, recurrence detection, and therapy response. As a result, biomarkers are required to overcome the disease's complexity and allow for minimally invasive detection and analysis.

As the glioblastoma multiforme market lacks an effective strategy for curing GBM, the survival rate of patients diagnosed with GBM remains low. Even after using approved therapies, GBM patients have a low survival rate.

Furthermore, gliomas' molecular and cellular complexity severely limits diagnosis and treatment. This is exacerbated by significant intertumoral and intratumoral heterogeneity, which has a negative impact on the ability to develop effective and reliable disease biomarkers. Hence these factors mentioned above may hinder the growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2021 Glioblastoma Multiforme Market CAGR 13.1 % Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size in 2021 USD 799 million Key Glioblastoma Multiforme Companies Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Biotherapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, Novocure Limited, Genentech, Daiichi Sankyo, Novartis, and others Key Pipeline Glioblastoma Multiforme Therapies Regorafenib, ONC201, AV-GBM-1, Enzastaurin (DB-102), DCVax-L, Ofranergene Obadenovec (VB-111), LAM561 (2-OHOA), MEDI4736 (durvalumab), Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), IGV-001, SurVaxM, Berubicin, GLIOVAC (Sitoiganap), Lerapolturev + Pembrolizumab, SONALA-001 + Exablate 2.0 Device, VAL-083 (dianhydrogalactitol), Pomalidomide, MDNA55, BMX-001, Lenvatinib ± Pembrolizumab, Paxalisib (GDC-0084), OKN-007, Temferon, EO2401, INO-5401+ INO-9012+ LIBTAYO (cemiplimab), Selinexor (KPT-330), Olutasidenib (FT-2102), VBI-1901, NOX-A12/olaptesed pegol, and others

Scope of the Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Glioblastoma Multiforme current marketed and emerging therapies

Glioblastoma Multiforme current marketed and emerging therapies Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Dynamics: Glioblastoma Multiforme market drivers and barriers

Glioblastoma Multiforme market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Access and Reimbursement

