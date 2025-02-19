Glion Institute of Higher Education: An Experience, the Essence of Contemporary Luxury

MONTREUX, Switzerland , Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A benchmark in hospitality and luxury education, Glion Institute of Higher Education is shaping the future of customer experience through innovative programs that align perfectly with industry expectations. Founded in 1962, Glion first established itself as a pioneer in hospitality excellence before naturally expanding its expertise into the luxury sector. Today, it trains graduates to excel in an industry where high standards and the art of experience are paramount.

Cutting-Edge Programs for an Exceptional Industry

Staying true to its heritage, Glion offers an academic portfolio entirely dedicated to the world of luxury, meeting the sector's highest demands:

A Pioneering Commitment to Luxury Education

With a visionary approach, Glion leverages its hospitality expertise and exacting standards to serve its luxury-focused curricula—emphasizing attention to detail, exceptional service, and the creation of unique experiences. This approach meets the growing demand from prestigious brands seeking talent capable of enhancing and elevating the customer journey.

The success of these new programs is reflected in the tripling of enrollments for the Bachelor in Luxury Management in just one year. Additionally, 50% of graduates enter diverse sectors such as marketing, finance, events, and luxury real estate—demonstrating the broad career opportunities within the luxury industry.

"For luxury brands, the challenge is to orchestrate unique experiences that resonate with the expectations of the most discerning clients." – Eleonora Cattaneo, Director of the Master's in Luxury Management and Guest Experience.

With its forward-thinking vision, Glion is establishing itself as a leading academic institution for the luxury industry's next generation of talent.

