GLMX Adds New Head of Client Integration

NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLMX, a global technology leader for the execution and reporting of repurchase agreements ("repo") and securities lending transactions, has named Thomas Curley as Head of Client Integration. Curley will be based in GLMX's New York office and will manage client onboarding and integration. He will report directly to GLMX COO & Chief Markets Officer Sal Giglio.

Curley joins GLMX from trueEX Group where he spent six years and was Head of Client Onboarding. At trueEX, Tom managed a global team covering the United States, Europe, and Asia. Previously, he worked at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) as a client support lead.

"Tom's experience building a first class, scalable client integration process is essential to supporting the growth in demand that GLMX is experiencing. The securities finance industry is actively seeking electronic solutions to historically manual trading and trade settlement workflows at the same time regulatory reporting requirements are ramping up. As such, GLMX's execution and reporting capabilities have been well received by both buy and sell-side participants," said Sal Giglio, COO of GLMX.

Glenn Havlicek, GLMX CEO and Co-founder, added, "GLMX has seen dramatic growth in the past year and is committed to providing a uniquely valuable, customized experience for our clients. Tom Curley is another key addition to the GLMX team which, across-the-board, consists of talented professionals with deep industry experience and complementary skillsets. Our team is focused exclusively on providing creative technology solutions for the securities finance marketplace."

Joe Pizzarelli, who previously oversaw client integration, will now focus full time on client development to ensure that both new and existing GLMX clients realize the full potential of the platform.

About GLMX

Founded in 2010, GLMX is an independent financial technology company financed by Sutter Hill Ventures, Otter Capital and Tippet Venture Partners. Wall Street veterans partnered with Silicon Valley technologists to develop GLMX proprietary technology which provides an intuitive, comprehensive, integrated global money market trading solution for institutional participants. The goal of GLMX is to be a leader in technology, to maximize trade lifecycle efficiency and reporting and to improve client access to market liquidity. GLMX Technologies, LLC (GLMX), is an SEC registered broker-dealer and ATS and member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (www.finra.org) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (www.sipc.org). For more information, please visit http://www.glmx.com/

SOURCE GLMX

Related Links

http://www.glmx.com

