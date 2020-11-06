GLNG CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion In a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Golar LNG Limited

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the common stock of Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLNG) between April 30, 2020, and August 10, 2020 (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygos CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygos valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo's CEO Eduardo Navarro Antonello was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.28.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

