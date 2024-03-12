Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Frederick County, Maryland

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to over 40,000 homes and businesses

EDINBURG, Va., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Frederick County, Maryland. Engineering work is currently underway with construction slated to begin in the summer of 2024. Throughout the 18 to 24-month construction process, Glo Fiber will bring a future-proof, 100% fiber network to more than 40,000 homes and businesses in the county.

"Access to reliable internet is essential in today's world," said Jessica Fitzwater, Frederick County Executive. "With this new franchise agreement, Glo Fiber will be making broadband access available to a large swath of our rural areas so more Frederick County residents can connect to their schools, jobs, and more."

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The direct fiber-to-the-home internet connection, coupled with Shentel's 9,900-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to expand our service into Frederick County," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs and Regulatory. "This area is experiencing amazing growth and development. Glo Fiber will meet the needs of both residents and businesses now and well into the future."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

