Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Spring Township, Pennsylvania

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to 3,000 homes and businesses in Centre County

EDINBURG, Va., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Spring Township in Centre County, Pennsylvania. Glo Fiber will bring a future-proof, 100% fiber network to approximately 3,000 homes and businesses in the area.

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The direct fiber-to-the-home internet connection, coupled with Shentel's 15,600-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.

"We are excited to continue our Glo Fiber expansion throughout the Centre County area," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry & Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Spring Township is our seventh franchised locality in the greater State College area. We have and will continue to prioritize these rural areas whose residents have historically lacked a competitive option for their telecommunication needs. Our fiber-to-the-home service will allow residents and businesses alike to fulfill their Internet, TV, and phone needs at a fair price with exceptional reliability and state-of-the-art speeds."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt, local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to over 275,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides residential and commercial broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to customers in seven contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 15,600 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company