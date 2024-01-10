Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Springettsbury Township, PA

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to over 7,500 homes and businesses

EDINBURG, Va., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Springettsbury Township, Pennsylvania. Engineering work is currently underway, and construction is slated to begin in 2025. Throughout the 18-24 month construction process, Glo Fiber will bring a future-proof, 100% fiber network to more than 7,500 homes and businesses to Springettsbury.

"Springettsbury Township welcomes Glo Fiber to our community," said Mark Hodgkinson, Springettsbury Township Manager. "Their high-speed internet, television programming, and telephone services will provide our residents with additional options to meet their needs."

Glo Fiber is already available to more than 30,000 homes and businesses in Pennsylvania, providing super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,300-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"We are excited to be bringing Glo Fiber to yet another York County municipality," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "We continue to execute our growth plan across our entire footprint and specifically here in York County, PA. Residents and businesses have long asked for a competitive choice for their internet, TV, and phone services, and we are thrilled to now offer Springettsbury that choice."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

