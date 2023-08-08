Glo Fiber Announces Expansion of its Fiber Network to Warrenton, Virginia

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to the heart of Fauquier County

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached an agreement with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Warrenton, Virginia. Engineering work is currently underway, and construction is slated to begin in early 2024 and last approximately 18 months.

Glo Fiber's future-proof 100% fiber network will bring multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds to more than 4,700 homes and businesses in the area. Using Shentel's 9,000-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and increased reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

"Warrenton is a town with a rich history," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Since 2018, we have brought state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure to communities that have been lacking a competitive option, including offering the full suite of fiber internet, TV, and home and business phone services at competitive rates. We are pleased to include Warrenton as a key market for us to continue our growth throughout Virginia and the Mid-Atlantic region."

Glo Fiber provides a reliable, high-bandwidth connection that can handle multiple devices and users within a home or business, without buffering, while streaming, gaming or video conferencing. Wall-to-Wall WiFi is also available, allowing customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. There are no long-term contracts, and pricing is straightforward with affordable options for individuals and families relying on the internet for work, school and entertainment.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to our competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 5 Gigs

Easy, straight-forward pricing

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,000 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

