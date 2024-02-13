Glo Fiber Announces Expansion to Kingsmill in Williamsburg, VA

News provided by

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

13 Feb, 2024, 05:00 ET

Fiber optic network will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to the premier community

EDINBURG, Va., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that they have reached an agreement with the Kingsmill Community Services Association (KCSA) to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to Kingsmill residents. Kingsmill is a premier community in Williamsburg, Virginia, situated on 3,000 acres with more than 2,400 homes.

"Kingsmill residents will now enjoy expanded options for internet connections and TV services," highlighted Ed Connors, KCSA President/CEO. "This enhancement could positively impact property values and provide substantial support for the growing number of residents working from home."

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,300-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.

"We are excited to bring our 100% fiber internet service to the Kingsmill Community," said Dara Leslie, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "The introduction of an all-fiber internet connection will provide residents with incredibly fast, symmetrical speeds with unparalleled reliability. Additionally, we pride ourselves on providing local customer service to help our customers get the most out of their Glo Fiber services."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall Wi-Fi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

  • Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability
  • Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps
  • Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts
  • Prompt local customer service

Construction is planned to begin in the third quarter of 2024, and Kingsmill residents will receive communications approximately 15 days prior to construction activity in their neighborhood.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833 WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,300 route miles of fiber and 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Also from this source

Shentel's Employee Volunteer Initiative Gives Back to Local Charities

Shentel's Employee Volunteer Initiative Gives Back to Local Charities

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Nasdaq: SHEN), a leading provider of telecommunications services, announced today that employees volunteered...
Glo Fiber Launches Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet in Rockingham County, VA

Glo Fiber Launches Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet in Rockingham County, VA

Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that future-proof, 100% fiber optic broadband...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Carriers and Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.