Glo Fiber Announces Plans to Expand its High-Speed Fiber-Optic Network into York County, PA

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 2 Gbps to a growing list of communities in Pennsylvania

EDINBURG, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced they have reached agreements with municipal officials to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services to several areas in York County, Pennsylvania including:

York Township

Dallastown Borough

Red Lion Borough

Yoe Borough

Windsor Borough

Windsor Township

Spring Garden Township

Construction began in York Township this month and will continue into 2023 in the remaining boroughs and townships, bringing a future-proof fiber network to over 24,000 homes and businesses throughout the County. To check the status of their neighborhood and receive updates, interested residents and businesses can pre-register at www.glofiber.com.

"The franchise agreement with Shentel will provide the residents of Windsor Township with an alternative broadband company. We look forward to our continued partnership with Shentel," said Jennifer Gunnet, Windsor Township Manager.

Glo Fiber provides unlimited multi-gigabit internet access with symmetrical upload and download speeds, streaming TV, and phone services in the Mid-Atlantic region. Using Shentel's 7,900-mile regional fiber network, Glo Fiber can ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Delaware.

"We have a long, successful history of offering fiber service to large businesses in York County," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "It is exciting to continue this work by bringing Glo Fiber to thousands of county residents and businesses. Our network is capable of multi-gig service that will provide the speeds citizens need on a daily basis as well as offering a much-needed competitive choice."

Glo Fiber will offer symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service to the area. Glo TV service is delivered via an app and is compatible with Apple TV, Amazon's Fire Stick, and many smart TVs with embedded streaming software. Optional Wall-to-Wall WiFi is available, allowing customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. There are no contracts, and pricing is straightforward with affordable options for individuals and families relying on the internet for work, school, and play.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,900 route miles of fiber and over 220 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company