Glo Fiber Brings Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet to Frederick County, Maryland

Expansion will bring internet speeds up to 5 Gbps to one of the fastest growing counties in Maryland

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced construction has begun to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services in Frederick County, MD. Over the past couple of years, Glo Fiber has been awarded multiple grants from the Maryland Office of Statewide Broadband to deliver a future-proof, 100% fiber network to over 4,500 unserved locations in the County. The initial design and engineering phases are now complete, and the construction phase is underway. Independent of the grants, Glo Fiber launched multi gigabit internet service in the City of Frederick and is expanding into more neighborhoods.

"People need high-speed, reliable internet for work, school, healthcare and more," Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said. "I am pleased that more of our rural residents – from Sabillasville to Sugarloaf – will soon have access to broadband, thanks to Glo Fiber and their partnership with the State and the Frederick County Office of Broadband."

Glo Fiber provides super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds of up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). Fiber-to-the-home technology and Shentel's 16,000-mile regional fiber network enable Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled internet reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Delaware. In addition to high-speed internet, Glo Fiber offers phone service, video service, and Whole Home Wi-Fi for a seamless connection anywhere in your home or business.

"We are thrilled to be bringing service to these rural unserved parts of Frederick County" said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry Affairs and Regulatory. "As we all recognize, broadband is a necessity in today's environment for access to work, education, and healthcare opportunities. We are grateful for the leadership from the Office of Statewide Broadband and from Frederick County, and we look forward to bringing these projects to completion."

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com for residential service and www.glofiberbusiness.com for commercial service.

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). With services now available to approximately 300,000 homes and businesses, Glo Fiber offers reliable, symmetrical broadband service using state-of-the-art technology, including XGS-PON 10 Gbps networks.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. Shentel's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 16,000 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company