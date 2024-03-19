Glo Fiber Launches Lightning Fast Fiber Optic Internet in Salisbury, Maryland

EDINBURG, Va., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced that future-proof, 100% fiber optic broadband service is now available to initial neighborhoods in Salisbury, Maryland. Construction began in late 2023 and is expected to take 18-24 months to complete, providing over 14,000 homes and businesses with a reliable option for high-speed internet service. As construction continues, residents will receive advance notice via mail, and they can check availability or sign up for service at www.glofiber.com.

Glo Fiber provides a direct fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) internet connection with super-fast, symmetrical upload and download speeds up to 5 gigabits per second (Gbps). The fiber-to-the-home network, coupled with Shentel's 9,900-mile regional fiber network, enables Glo Fiber to deliver high speeds, low latency, and unparalleled reliability. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

"Shentel has a long history of operating in Maryland, but we are thrilled to be expanding further east to the Salisbury metro area," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "Glo Fiber provides a high-speed and reliable 100% fiber network that will benefit residents and businesses alike, while helping the local economy grow and thrive. It is built to meet both current and future digital demands throughout the diverse Salisbury metro area."

In combination with multi-gigabit internet speeds, Glo TV streaming services and phone services are also available. Wall-to-Wall WiFi service is offered, ensuring a seamless and reliable connection anywhere in your home or business.

As a leading broadband internet provider in the Mid-Atlantic region, Glo Fiber takes great pride in several key differentiators compared to their competitors:

Fiber-to-the-home technology with exceptional reliability

Symmetrical download and upload speeds of up to 5 Gbps

Easy, straight-forward pricing with no long-term contracts

Prompt local customer service

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com or 1-833-WANT GLO (1-833-926-8456).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo Fiber provides the fastest available residential and small business internet service using XGS-PON, a state-of the-art 10 Gbps symmetrical technology.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber-optic and cable networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 9,900 route miles of fiber and 219 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company