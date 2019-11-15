GLO Fights Salon Waste Through Innovative Recycling Program Launching January 2020

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO™ (Green Life Organization) will reduce the 877 pounds of waste created each minute by the beauty industry using innovative recycling solutions and making sustainability accessible for salons nationwide. As of today, salon owners can join the waitlist to become part of the GLO community, which features a customizable salon recycling service. GLO aims to grant hard-to-recycle items, including hair, foils, gloves and more, a Second Life® that reduces landfill waste.

"When first developing GLO, we listened to what salon owners told us about feeling uncertain in finding the right recycling company and how their salon waste would actually be recycled," says Tonya Martin, VP of Business Development for GLO. "Still, we knew our business could take on the logistical challenges of salon recycling while ensuring 100% of salon waste was given a Second Life®."

With over 80,000 establishments nationwide in the salon professional industry, bringing in $20 billion dollars a year in revenue, GLO provides the opportunity to cast a wide net and service the community on a national scale, while also guaranteeing that zero waste will end up in landfills.

"We know how busy owners are and that finding a full-service recycling solution requires extensive research, so we built this easy-to-understand program," says Martin. "GLO allows salon owners to 'set it and forget it' by setting up a monthly service subscription. Their customer dashboard will then provide step-by-step instructional videos, making it quick and easy for everyone to learn. GLO gives salons owners the opportunity to recycle beautifully while enhancing their culture of sustainability."

The waitlist is now open to become a GLO salon with the full program launching in January 2020. Owners who sign up will gain access to customizable monthly subscriptions, with first shipment scheduled for January 2020. GLO salons and their professionals will also receive a Certificate of Recycling that demonstrates their commitment to the environment.

For more information on GLO, please visit https://glorecycling.com/ .

About GLO™

GLO™ (Green Life Organization) provides a zero-landfill recycling solution for the salon industry. GLO offers a subscription service for salon professionals with a variety of recycling options including hair recycling, mixed recycling, aerosol recycling and flammable recycling. The Certificate of Recycling verifies that no items will end up in a landfill and will instead be granted a Second Life®. The brand also commits to donating at least 1% of all sales to environmental non-profit partners. GLO is fueled by its parent company, g2 revolution®.

