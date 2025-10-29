GLO Inner Wellness Named Finalist in 2025 Prestigious CEW Beauty Awards for Breakthrough Gut Supplement

Rapidly rising, female-founded brand, secures a major industry distinction

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From humble beginnings to the industry spotlight, female-founded wellness brand GLO Inner Wellness is living a Cinderella moment as its company's debut supplement, Gut Glo, has been named a finalist in the 2025 CEW Beauty Awards—widely regarded by industry insiders as the "Oscars of beauty."

From Glo Inner Wellness's boutique beginnings to 2025 CEW Finalist-this woman-owned wellness brand is making waves From indie startup to 2025 CEW Finalist-Gut Glo is rewriting the gut health story.

Since its launch in 2023, Gut Glo has cut through the congestion within the wellness space as a clear solution to gut health, rapidly gaining popularity amongst consumers for its breakthrough 4-in-1 formulation and transformative results. Now being selected from over 1,000 entries from leading global brands across 36 categories, Gut Glo is one of only eight finalists chosen in the Wellness category, highlighting the young brand's innovation and placing it alongside some of the most respected companies in the space. Winners will be announced at the CEW Beauty Awards Luncheon in New York City on November 11, 2025.

The Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) Beauty Awards are one of the most prestigious honors in the beauty and personal care industry, with finalists and winners selected by a distinguished panel of beauty professionals and insiders. Finalist status is a mark of excellence—and for a small, independently-owned brand, a powerful moment of recognition.

"We've gone from launching Gut Glo at our kitchen table to being showcased among wellness's most respected brands," says Morgan Allen, the 26-year-old founder behind GLO Inner Wellness. "Gut Glo was born out of my own struggle with chronic gut issues and the frustration of not finding a solution that was both clean and complete. With no true standard for supplement integrity, we set out to bring efficiency, transparency, and purpose to wellness. Being recognized by CEW is a powerful validation of that mission."

About Gut Glo

Gut Glo is a physician-formulated, science-backed daily capsule designed to naturally support a healthy gut, reduce bloating and digestive discomfort, aid constipation, and promote glowing skin from within. It is the first supplement of its kind to combine vegan probiotics, digestive enzymes, organic herbs, and magnesium into one streamlined formula—offering an efficient, intentional approach to daily gut support. Gut Glo was also included in the 2025 Mother's Day in Hollywood Gift Bag curated by Distinctive Assets, a nod to its growing industry visibility.

About GLO Inner Wellness

GLO Inner Wellness is a California-based, female-founded brand committed to simplifying wellness with clean, effective formulations and a deep respect for what goes into the body. Founded by Morgan Allen and developed in collaboration with her family—whose collective background spans both conventional and integrative health—the brand's mission is rooted in transparency, intentionality, and gut-centered healing to deliver supplements that are truly efficacious.

Media inquiries and samples: Morgan Allen, 916-803-5177, [email protected]

Website:www.gloinnerwellness.com

Instagram: @gloinnerwellness

SOURCE Glo Inner Wellness