Glo Pals and Jellystone Designs Expand Partnership to Bring Innovative Sensory Toys to U.S. Market

STARKVILLE, Miss., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Pals and Jellystone Designs are thrilled to announce an exciting expansion of their successful toy partnership. Since 2023, Jellystone Designs has been lighting up children's lives in Australia by distributing Glo Pals' enchanting products. Now, this partnership is expanding to bring Jellystone Designs' innovative and award-winning silicone products to the United States, with Glo Pals leading the charge.

This strategic expansion leverages the unique strengths of both companies, driving rapid growth and reaching new heights in the global toy market. By combining Glo Pals' creative and magical light-up toys with Jellystone Designs' innovative, safe, and delightful silicone products, the two brands are set to offer an unparalleled array of play experiences for children worldwide.

"We are beyond excited to build upon our partnership with Jellystone Designs," said Anna Barker, Chief Creative Officer of Glo Pals. "This collaboration allows us to bring our collective creativity and innovation to a broader audience, ensuring that more children around the world can benefit from our unique and engaging products. Together, we are lighting up lives and fostering curiosity."

Claire Behrmann, Chief Executive Officer of Jellystone Designs, added, "This arrangement is an extension of what we're already doing in Australia, where we proudly distribute Glo's range to our customers. Our brands complement each other perfectly, with clear branding, direction, and a shared focus on sensory play. Together, we're stronger, and we're excited to bring this partnership to life in the United States."

About Glo Pals

Glo Pals is one of the fastest-growing international toy brands, enchanting children across the globe with their liquid-activated light-up sensory toys. In 2024 alone, Glo Pals sold more than one million products to customers in over 25 countries. Founded at Mississippi State University, Glo Pals are designed to create magic through play, igniting children's imaginations and creativity. A portion of proceeds from every Glo Pals purchase is donated to Children's of Mississippi, the state's only children's hospital, underscoring the brand's commitment to giving back.

About Jellystone Designs

Jellystone Designs is Australia's original and favorite silicone chew designer, renowned for creating teethers, toys, and pendants that nurture wellbeing and curiosity. Founded by Claire Behrmann, Jellystone Designs has been at the forefront of sensory play and innovative design. The brand has amassed numerous awards, including the prestigious Good Design Award, and continues to win hearts with their 100% non-toxic, child-friendly products.

About The Glo Companies

The Glo Companies sells products under two brands: Glo Cubes drink cubes and Glo Pals children's sensory toys. Since its inception in 2015, Glo has sold nearly 5 million products to customers in over 40 countries and sells to mass-market retailers including Target, Nordstrom, Macy's and Kohl's. Based in the historic Rex Theater in Starkville, Mississippi, Glo designs and manufactures products that spark imagination by intersecting light, liquid and learning. Follow and like @glopals

