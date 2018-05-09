GLO Professional Whitening Achieves a 92% Rating from Dental Advisor

GLO Science Professional's Chairside Whitening Video

The GLO Pro Chairside Kit and GLO Pro Take-Home Kits, which were evaluated by 21 consultants, were regarded as the "complete kit." The study showed GLO Science ranked 67 percent better than competitors' products, and more than 80 percent of consultants said they would recommend the product. One clinician even commended the kit as "the most innovative and effective product I have seen in a long while."

A main highlight was the treatment's efficient, easy-to-use application both at the dentist's office and at home. The Take-Home Kit allows patients to maintain their brightest results between their trips to the dentist. Since GLO designs its products with patient comfort and compliance in mind, the whitening system minimizes sensitivity and is a viable option for those who want the same results without the compromises of traditional whitening technologies.

Moreover, the review gave GLO top marks for patient satisfaction and time required for whitening. Unlike other professional teeth whitening products, GLO Professional Whitening guarantees less chair time and brightens teeth up to 12 shades whiter in 32 minutes.

The award-winning innovation lies in the closed-system mouthpiece which combines LED light with built-in heat resistors. The patented Guided Light Optics (G.L.O.) technology uses controlled warming heat to activate the professional-strength GLO Professional Whitening Gel, preventing whitening oxygens from escaping from the mouth for faster, long-lasting results.

About GLO Science

GLO Science is a New York City-based dental company dedicated to building healthy smiles. Invented by world-renowned dentist and oral health expert, Dr. Jonathan B Levine, GLO is transforming the way dental professionals and consumers approach teeth whitening and oral health. GLO innovations have been recognized with 4 Thomas Edison Awards. The company's professional teeth whitening system earned a 92% Clinical Evaluation approval rating from Dental Advisor. GLO Science's line of professional products is available through select dealers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glo-professional-whitening-achieves-a-92-rating-from-dental-advisor-300644804.html

SOURCE GLO Science