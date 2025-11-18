GLO24K Introduces the 7-Color LED Photon Rejuvenation Super Mask -- The Ultimate At-Home Full-Face Skincare Innovation

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO24K, a U.S.-based global beauty brand at the forefront of LED skincare technology, announces the rollout of its 7-Color LED Photon Rejuvenation Super Mask, a professional-grade, full-face rejuvenation device engineered to deliver spa-level results from home. Designed to target multiple visible signs of aging, this next-generation mask uses over 240 premium LED diodes and seven targeted light wavelengths to rejuvenate, tone, and restore the complexion for a brighter, firmer, healthier-looking appearance.

More Benefits Than Standard Single-Color Masks:

GLO24K 7-Color LED Photon Rejuvenation Super Mask GLO24K 7-Color LED Photon Rejuvenation Super Mask

While many LED facial masks offer only one LED color, limiting treatment to a single concern, the GLO24K Super Mask features seven distinct wavelengths, allowing users to address multiple skin needs in one routine — including brightness, clarity, firmness, tone correction, calming, and rejuvenation. This multi-benefit approach makes the Super Mask significantly more versatile and results-driven than standard single-mode LED devices.

Smart Remote Control for Effortless Use: The GLO24K Super Mask comes with an intuitive smart remote control, allowing users to easily adjust for LED color mode, Light intensity, and Treatment duration without removing or touching the mask — ensuring a seamless, comfortable, and hands-free experience.

Why LED Light Therapy Matters

Originally developed in NASA research to support cellular repair, LED light therapy is now widely used by dermatologists and skincare professionals. Each wavelength offers a unique benefit:

Red Light: Helps boost collagen for smoother, firmer-looking skin

Blue Light: Calms and clarifies blemish-prone skin

Green & Yellow Light: Improve clarity, tone balance, and radiance

Additional wavelengths support skin soothing, circulation, and rejuvenation

Key Features

240+ high-performance LED diodes for deep, even illumination

7 LED color modes for personalized treatment

Smart remote control for effortless adjustments

Lightweight, adjustable fit for daily comfort

Rechargeable & travel-friendly

Unisex and suitable for all skin types

What Makes It Stand Out

Most at-home LED masks are limited to a single LED color and fewer LEDs overall.

The GLO24K Super Mask delivers:

7 wavelengths instead of 1

Professional grade materials (silicone)

Full-face coverage for uniform results

Smart remote control for true hands-free convenience

A luxury experience designed for real, visible improvements

Award Winner for best of class

A Message from GLO24K Leadership

"Consumers today want skincare that delivers real results, not just promises," says Eli Shwartz, Co-Owner of GLO24K. "Many LED masks only offer one color mode. Our Super Mask provides seven targeted wavelengths, over 240 LEDs, and a smart remote-controlled, full-face design that makes advanced skincare both effortless and effective. More benefits, more customization, more confidence — all from home."

The 7-Color LED Photon Rejuvenation Super Mask is available now at www.GLO24K.com and through select retail partners, spas, and beauty distributors worldwide.

Direct Product Link:

https://www.glo24k.com/collections/led-devices/products/7-color-led-photon-rejuvenation-super-mask

About GLO24K

GLO24K is a global beauty brand specializing in advanced skincare and LED-powered rejuvenation technology. GLO24K products are available online and in retailers, spas, doctor's offices, airline catalogs, and beauty boxes throughout the USA, Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the UAE.

GLO24K - Where Beauty Meets Technology.

SOURCE GLO24K