GLO24K Introduces the Future of Skincare. LED Beauty Devices for Non-Invasive Light Therapy SPA Treatments at Home. The Future of Skincare is Here with GLO24K

ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO24K, an exclusive beauty brand based on 24k Gold is proud to introduce its new, cutting-edge LED Anti-Aging Beauty Devices. These trendy LED Beauty Devices have already been getting the media's attention thanks to celebrities like Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, and Chrissy Teigen who have posted images of themselves engaging in Light Therapy Anti-Aging Treatments on social media.

GLO24K 7 Color LED Beauty Device. Anti-Aging 7 Color LED Mask GLO24K LED Light Therapy Beauty Devices

GLO24K features 3 best-in-its-category Beauty Devices that include the popular 7 Color LED Beauty Mask, Skin Rejuvenation LED Neck Device, and the advanced LED Skin Rejuvenation Anti-Aging Beauty Device for the Face.

LED Technology was developed by NASA to examine the effects of Light Therapy in zero gravity conditions. Among other discoveries, Nasa researchers found that LED Technology stimulates and promotes processes within the cell level that are associated with collagen reproduction and skin rejuvenation. Different wavelengths of LED lights penetrate the skin at different depths and trigger biological processes that help the skin rejuvenate, renew, and heal.

LED Light Therapy Treatments help in treating many skin concerns such as dull skin, wrinkles, fine-lines, age-spots, rosacea, acne, and more. Specifically, Red LED Light Therapy is associated with Anti-Aging Treatments whereas Blue LED Light Therapy is associated with treating Acne. GLO24K LED Beauty Devices integrate both LED Light Therapy, Vibration, and Thermal technologies for best results.

"LED Light Therapy Treatments are safe and non-invasive. Now people at home can enjoy SPA-like Anti-Aging results at a fraction of the price. Our LED Beauty Devices are high-quality, rechargeable, easy to travel with, and generate awesome anti-aging results. They are the dream-come-true of every woman." says Eli, Founder of GLO24K.

GLO24K is a leading anti-aging beauty brand that prides itself for its high-quality, potent formulas and upscale packaging. GLO24K has earned a global reputation as a leader in the Affordable Luxury category of beauty because unlike other 24K Gold Skincare brands, GLO24K doesn't cater only to the rich and famous. Rather, GLO24K caters to everyone who wants to look and feel their best and enjoy the proven anti-aging benefits of 24K Gold Skincare without breaking the bank. Now, with the addition of the LED Beauty Devices, GLO24K invites you to the next generation of beauty. Unleash the Power of Gold!

For Inquiries contact GLO24K at www.glo24k.com

Media Contact:

Eli Shwartz

404-5195283

[email protected]



SOURCE GLO24K

Related Links

http://www.glo24k.com

