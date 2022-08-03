GLO24K Introduces the Revolutionary Triple Action LED Eye Care Therapy Wand. Say Bye Bye to Wrinkles and Hello to Beautiful Radiant Skin Around the Eyes

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GLO24K, a global beauty brand based in the USA, is doubling down on the trendy, cutting-edge LED Beauty Device Category. GLO24K started off as a skincare brand focusing on 24k Gold Infused Luxury Skincare. In 2021, GLO24K expanded its portfolio to include LED Beauty Devices. Now, GLO24K is introducing the new, revolutionary Triple Action LED Eye Care Therapy Wand to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine-lines around the eyes and to reduce crow's feet and under-eye puffiness.

GLO24K Triple Action LED Eye Care Therapy Wand GLO24K Triple Action LED Eye Care Therapy Wand Lifestyle

LED Technology was developed by NASA to examine the effects of Light Therapy in zero gravity conditions. NASA researchers found that LED Light Therapy stimulates and promotes processes within the cell level that are associated with collagen reproduction and skin rejuvenation. Different wavelengths of LED lights penetrate the skin at different depths and trigger biological processes that help the skin rejuvenate, renew, and heal.

GLO24K Triple Action LED Eye Care Therapy Wand was designed specifically to minimize the visible signs of premature aging such as wrinkles, fine-line's, puffiness, and crow's feet around the eyes. This ergonomically LED Light Therapy Device incorporates 3 advanced technologies: LED, Thermal, and Vibration - all known for their anti-aging benefits and for promoting skin elasticity, cell renewal, and collagen reproduction to achieve radiant, glowing complexion. GLO24K Eye Care Wand is safe, non-invasive, rechargeable, easy to use, and for all skin types.

"We noticed a huge demand in the market for LED Beauty Devices and our research directed us to invest in LED Therapy for the eye area. Our Eye Care Wand is super-advanced and generates significant results" says Eli, Founder of GLO24K. "Now, people don't need to spend a lot of money going to the SPA for Eye Care LED Therapy. They can sit at home, relax, and feel like Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson, and Nicole Kidman or other celebrities that rave about Anti-Aging LED Light Therapy Treatments on social media."

In addition to the new LED Eye Care Wand, GLO24K features 3 best-in-its-category, innovative LED Beauty Devices for the face and for the neck. With the inclusion of the LED Beauty Devices to its luxury skincare, GLO24K is where Beauty and Technology Meet. Welcome to the Next Generation of Beauty!

For Inquiries contact GLO24K at www.glo24k.com

