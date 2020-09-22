GLO24K Skincare Takes Over the Anti-Aging 24K Gold Skincare Industry with its Express Facelift Cream. Unleash the Power of Gold!

GLO24K's goal is to dominate the affordable luxury category of skincare and cater to every woman in America who wants to look and feel her best. GLO24K features a full portfolio of high-quality 24k Gold Skincare (Creams, Serums, Masks, Cleansers) in beautiful packaging, and at affordable prices.

Gold is not only the most precious metal in the world. It is also a perfect natural antioxidant with substantial documented anti-aging benefits. "Our vision from day one was to take over the Affordable Luxury Category of 24k Gold Skincare. To do that, we must deliver the BEST products, formulated by the BEST Anti-Aging Ingredients, and have our 24k Gold Skincare affordable and accessible to most people in America," says Eli, one of the founders. And indeed, GLO24K integrates the best anti-aging ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, Collagen, Vitamins A,C,E, and Retinol to its 24k Gold infused formulas to generate outstanding and noticeable short and long-term results. Loyal customers of GLO24K report that within very few applications wrinkles diminish, fine-lines go away, and their skin looks more radiant, refreshed, and younger.

GLO24K most popular item is the 24K Anti-Aging Express Facelift Cream. This revolutionary product generates instant Facelift effect and it is a safe, non-invasive, and affordable alternative to expensive facial procedures and injections. GLO24K Facelift Cream is a potent formula loaded with peptides and vitamins that within minutes after application minimizes one's wrinkles and fine-lines, generating a remarkable Facelift Effect as wrinkles and fine-lines disappear.

GLO24K skincare products are proudly made in the USA in an FDA registered laboratory by top skincare specialists. GLO24K skincare is Paraben Free and NOT tested on animals.

