Glo2Facial™ Bubble Bugs are Hitting the Road

The brand will simultaneously launch Bubble Bucks, providing consumers $50 off their first Glo2Facial treatment

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo 2 Facial™ by Geneo, a challenger brand expanding the aesthetics category, is launching a nationwide Bubble Bugs Campaign, commencing at the iconic South by Southwest® (SXSW®) conference and festival in Austin, TX. This first-of-its-kind immersive experience aims to accelerate Glo 2 Facial as a treatment consumers ask for by name.

Glo2Facial™ Bubble Bugs

Throughout 2024, the Glo 2 Facial Bubble Bugs will embark on a coast-to-coast journey to drive awareness, engagement and trial amongst providers and consumers alike. The brand's iconic bubbles will serve as the centerpiece on the fleet of Volkswagen Bugs.

"The Bubble Bugs are a reimagined approach to tour-based activations," said Rosemarie Holcomb, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Geneo. "Rather than large scale footprints like a semi-truck, bus or pop-up shop, this allows Glo 2 Facial to literally meet the consumer where they are and provide an opportunity to engage with the brand. It encompasses our O2 Strategy – utilizing both online and offline approaches to drive the ultimate type of marketing: word of mouth. For our providers, we have designed these programs to reduce their customer acquisition costs while simultaneously increasing new client foot-traffic."

To further encourage first-time treatments, Glo 2 Facial is also introducing Bubble Bucks, a program in partnership with participating providers who will offer new clients $50 off their first Glo 2 Facial treatment. The Bubble Bugs will be handing out Bubble Bucks directly to consumers, or they can be downloaded from the Glo 2 Facial website.

Clint Carnell, Greyspace Founder, emphasized this breakthrough approach stating, "It's been incredible to witness the Geneo team build this next-gen experiential concept of the Bubble Bugs from ideation to execution. Since the launch of Glo 2 Facial on 3.23.23, the team has focused on piercing through the noise, and I have no doubt the Bubble Bugs will accelerate the brand even further."

The first round of stops includes Austin, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Knoxville/Nashville and will travel north from there. Stay tuned because you never know where the Bubble Bugs may be bubbling up next. For more details on when you can catch the Bubble Bugs in a city near you, be sure to follow along on Instagram @Glo2Facial or keep an eye on Glo2Facial.com . To receive your own Bubble Bucks and to find a participating Bubble Bucks provider, visit Glo2Facial.com/find-a-provider .

About Glo2Facial ™

Glo 2 Facial™ is a breakthrough treatment that unlocks the body's natural superpowers: Oxfoliate™ with O 2 bubbles, amplify with LUX, a lite ultrasound experience, and detox via lymphatic massage for clean, calm and naturally hydrated skin. With its cutting-edge oxfoliation™ technology, Glo 2 Facial is the only treatment that triggers a natural oxygenation process from within the skin, creating the ideal conditions to nourish and transform the skin from the inside out. With no downtime and seven customizations available, each formulated with natural, highly effective botanical ingredients to target specific concerns, there is a solution for everyone, that works with everything and can go everywhere. You'll know it when you feel it. To find a provider near you, visit glo2facial.com/find-a-provider.

About Greyspace/Geneo United

In 2022, Lumenis partnered with Greyspace to form Geneo United, the exclusive US distribution partner for Glo 2 Facial™. Founded by Clint Carnell and Eddie Yoon, Greyspace is an incubator and exponential growth accelerator for innovations, brands, businesses and new categories. Greyspace is leading the commercial strategy and building the team that in one year has made Geneo United one of the fastest growing businesses in the aesthetics industry.

Contact:

Kelsey Parker

Beach House PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Geneo